Seagate Skyhawk AI 24TB Elevates Edge Security Capacity and Performance

Seagate has launched the new Seagate SkyHawk AI 24TB hard disk drive (HDD) for the video and imaging applications (VIA) market. Following the recent launch of the company’s capacity-leading Seagate Exos X24 24TB conventional magnetic recording (CMR)-based hard drive, the new SkyHawk AI 24TB addresses the surging mass data needs of the edge security industry.

As organisations implement a surge of AI-powered applications, performance and total cost of ownership (TCO) are increasingly contingent on the organisation’s ability to store and access massive data sets efficiently.

Seagate’s SkyHawk AI 24TB is an advanced video-optimised drive specifically designed for network video recorders (NVRs) enabled with AI for edge security applications and meets the challenge of today’s advanced systems to analyse and record video footage while supporting GPU analytics.

SkyHawk AI intelligently scales to accommodate today’s diverse surveillance environments, supporting up to 64 HD video camera streams and 32 additional AI streams. Tailored for NVR environments with AI for running edge security applications, it supports 10,000 hours of video and analytics, including the heavy workloads of AI-enabled 24/7 surveillance systems, while ensuring zero dropped frames with Seagate’s powerful ImagePerfect AI firmware.

An enterprise-class solution, SkyHawk AI features high reliability with up to 2.5 million hours of mean time between failures (MTBF) and a 550TB/year workload rate—three times that of standard surveillance hard drives and up to ten times more than that of desktop hard drives.

Seagate’s SkyHawk Health Management tool in compatible NVR systems actively watches environmental and usage conditions and recommends preventative actions if necessary. SkyHawk Health Management also features RAID RapidRebuild, which rebuilds volumes up to three times faster than standard hard drives. The drive includes a five-year limited product warranty and three years of Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Service.

Starting from March, SkyHawk AI 24TB is available for AU$ 1,499 or NZ$ 1,699.