HP Unveils Broadest Consumer Portfolio of AI-Enhanced Laptops

HP has announced its newest Envy and Pavilion laptop PCs, devices designed to unlock your creativity and productivity with the latest AI capabilities for the most personalised experiences yet.

New features across both the Envy and Pavilion portfolios include:

• Either Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen processors, offering dedicated NPUs for even more personalised performance.

• HP Smart Sense, leveraging AI to optimise device elements automatically, like fan noise, temperature, and performance, tailored to your workflow.

• Copilot in Windows, complementing your capabilities and creativity with intelligent assistance and relevant answers. These are HP’s first devices with the Copilot key, where you can access this AI-powered intelligent assistant with a single press of a button.

The HP Pavilion series combines premium features with customisable performance for maximum value. The latest Pavilion laptop PCs provide sharp 16:10 visuals, an expanded port lineup, and long-lasting battery life to match your hustle.

The new HP Pavilion 16 inch Laptop PC brings a brilliant OLED display option to the Pavilion lineup for the perfect portable powerhouse, providing 10.3% more vertical viewing space than the previous Pavilion 16 with a larger precision touchpad and backlit keyboard assist for comfortable browsing. On Intel models, get up close and personal with the stunning detail of optional NVIDIA graphics or immerse yourself in entertainment on up to an IMAX Enhanced Certified OLED display.

HP Fast Charge provides a timely battery boost ahead of a long day of creativity, resulting in up to 19 hours – a 44% increase over the previous Pavilion 16.

The HP Pavilion 16 is expected to be available in April, with the version with Intel Core processors starting at NZ$ 2,099.

The new HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC and HP Envy x360 16-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC are adaptable companions that move with you, with 14- and 16-inch versions using either Intel or AMD Ryzen processors, perfect for versatile functionality, featuring a high-strength aluminium design, and Thunderbolt 4 ports (on Intel models). Both new laptops power through all-day use for up to 17 hours.

They have an immersive 16:10 screen ratio, enhanced by upgrades to the keyboard and touchpad for more comfortable browsing, editing, and gaming. The optional 2.8K OLED display features an IMAX Enhanced certification for superior visuals.

The 14- inch model is expected to be available online and at major retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Officeworks in March. The 16- inch model is expected to be available from mid-April online and at major retailers from July.

The HP Envy x360 14 with Intel Core processors has a starting price of NZ$ 2,499. The AMD version has a starting price of NZ$ 2,199. The HP Envy x360 16 with Intel Core processors has a starting price of NZ$ 2,599 and will be available late 2024.