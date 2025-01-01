Logitech Introduces MX Brio Webcam

Logitech has unveiled MX Brio, a high-end webcam for end-users and enterprises, designed to meet the demanding needs of advanced users. MX Brio is Logitech’s most advanced webcam yet and joins the Master Series ecosystem alongside MX keyboards and mice to deliver outstanding performance and streaming experiences.

The Ultra HD 4K webcam helps creative professionals and developers elevate their virtual presence and efficiently share results and ideas.

“We know that MX users collaborate and communicate from many different environments and need a versatile webcam offering the best video and sound quality,” said Anatoliy Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech. MX Brio is our highest-quality webcam, featuring customisation and the ability to show themselves or their work in the best possible way.”

MX Brio’s Ultra HD 4K resolution and advanced webcam sensor demonstrate Logitech's continuous innovation with 70 per cent larger pixels than the Brio 4K, our previous flagship webcam, offering an ultra-sharp image. AI-enhanced image quality takes auto light correction further with face-based image enhancement that provides a more natural image and video with 2x better face visibility and 2x finer image details in difficult lighting conditions compared to Brio 4K, as tested by DXOMARK lab.

Advanced customisation options allow users to fine-tune their appearance by manually adjusting exposure, tint, vibrance, field of view, and more using Logi Options+, Logi Tune, and G HUB software. Show Mode makes it easy for users to share sketches or physical objects on their desks by simply tilting the webcam. MX Brio also has two beamforming mics to reduce background noise so you can be heard clearly and an integrated privacy shutter.

The plastic parts in MX Brio include certified post-consumer recycled plastic, which gives a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics—82% for Graphite and 75% for Pale Grey.

MX Brio, available in Graphite and Pale Grey colour options, will be available from 1 April 2024 for NZ$ 359.95 from major participating retailers or on Logitech.