Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue launches at Spotlight New Zealand

The Cricut EasyPress Mini Zen Blue is now available at Spotlight. It is designed to make small and intricate heat transfer projects easy, safe, and convenient.

Whether you want to customise your hats, shoes, cosmetic bags, or stuffed animals hassle-free, the compact design allows for high-impact heat-transfer results in every press.

With a compact design and a ceramic-coated heat plate, the Cricut EasyPress Mini can easily curve with contours, get between buttons, squeeze into seams, and effortlessly glide over oddly shaped surfaces to transfer your design.

The EasyPress Mini offers three heat settings, providing versatility and the ability to transfer your designs effectively on different surfaces. It also supports Reusable Ink transfers when used on a compatible blank.

For optimum user safety when transferring heat or when left switched on, the EasyPress has an insulated base and an auto-shutoff feature. Plus, it has a lightweight, portable design, making it a breeze to transport and store when not in use.

An ideal complement to any Cricut cutting machine (sold separately), the Cricut EasyPress Mini works with major brands of HTV, iron-on, and the entire Infusible Ink product range to expand your creative horizons.

It also sports a Precision Tip, so it can easily press into tight spaces and hard-to-reach places.

Cricut EasyPress Mini (Zen Blue) is available exclusively at Spotlight for NZ$ 139.95