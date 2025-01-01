Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has unveiled the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, two smartphones that reinforce Samsung’s ongoing commitment to making the best mobile innovations available to everyone. Both devices come with extensive security features such as Knox Vault, new photography capabilities inspired by Galaxy’s flagship camera innovations and a stunning display that adjusts to users’ surroundings with Vision Booster.

“With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are excited to open up even more possibilities on the Galaxy A series this year, including offering Samsung Knox Vault for the first time on this lineup. We’re proud to enable Galaxy A series users to safely and reliably enjoy outstanding mobile experiences.”

With enhanced Nightography, the Galaxy A55 5G takes clearer and more vibrant photos even in poor lighting conditions. That means every nighttime photo can reach epic new levels. Night Portrait mode and 12-bit HDR video ensure the people in every image look great, so capturing memories with friends and family is never dependent on perfect lighting.

Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G include optical image stabilisation (OIS) and video digital image stabilisation (VDIS) that keep photos and videos crisp even when filming on the go.

The new devices also continue the Galaxy A series’ tradition of making fun and immersive mobile experiences accessible to all. Users can enjoy watching the latest shows or browsing social media with Super AMOLED displays, which show astonishing clarity in Full High Definition. Thanks to Vision Booster, the 6.6-inch Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G screen looks clear and bright in different light conditions.

This year, Samsung is bringing one of its most innovative flagship security features, Samsung Knox Vault, to Galaxy A series users for the first time, including on the new Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G.

A hardware-based and tamper-resistant security solution, Samsung Knox Vault offers comprehensive protection against both hardware and software attacks by constructing a secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system’s main processor and memory. It can help protect the most critical data on a device, including lock screen credentials, such as PIN codes, passwords and patterns. Samsung Knox Vault also protects device encryption keys, encrypting users’ private data stored in the device. Only users with the correct lock screen credentials can access their data, even if the device is lost or stolen.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are also secured by Samsung Knox, Galaxy’s multi-layer security platform. One of the most trusted security platforms in the world, Samsung Knox is designed to safeguard critical information and protect against vulnerabilities with end-to-end secure hardware, real-time threat detection and collaborative protection, taking a holistic approach across the entire Galaxy ecosystem.

For even more ways to stay protected, the Galaxy A series offers Auto Blocker, an opt-in package of additional security measures. When switched on, Auto Blocker can block app installations from unauthorised sources, provide app security checks to scan for potential malware, and block malicious commands and software installations on your device while connected by a USB cable.

New Galaxy A series users will also have access to Galaxy’s Security and Privacy Dashboard, which makes it easier for them to see and control what is happening to their data and withdraw any permissions whenever they choose. They can also enjoy Private Sharing (part of Quick Share), which enables the secure and encrypted sharing of private files containing important personal or financial information. To ensure confidentiality, users can control the recipient’s access permissions and the file’s expiration date while also choosing to limit screenshots or downloads.

The new Galaxy A series smartphones demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to ensure Galaxy devices remain secure and up-to-date for longer. With the Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G, users will continue to benefit from up to four generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades and five years of security updates, optimising the lifecycle of the devices by keeping them equipped with all the latest Galaxy and Android features.

The Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G are available from 25 March at Samsung.com.