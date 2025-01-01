reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand

reMarkable, is making the reMarkable 2, the second generation of the company’s paper tablet, available for the first time from a New Zealand retailer, JB Hi-Fi.

reMarkable 2 is an award-winning paper tablet for note-taking, reading, and reviewing documents. It combines the sensation of writing on paper with the convenience and versatility of a digital device.

Users can combine and rearrange handwriting and typing freely on the same page, annotate directly on PDFs and e-books, organize their notes and documents with folders and tags, convert handwritten notes to typed text and more.

Unlike other tablets, reMarkable 2 is designed entirely without distractions, so users can find the focus to think clearly and do their best work. The paper tablet is supported by a software ecosystem that offers a seamless digital experience for focused work across devices. With reMarkable’s cloud-based mobile and desktop apps, users can capture ideas and build on their thoughts, no matter where or what device they’re working on.

“We're excited to debut the reMarkable 2 paper tablet at JB Hi-Fi, a major retailer in New Zealand," said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable. "This marks our first retail launch in the region, extending access to our innovative digital writing experience beyond our e-commerce success. We’re looking forward to the partnership with JB Hi-Fi and bringing focused productivity to even more customers.”

The reMarkable 2 bundle deals, which include a paper tablet, a Marker Plus and a protective folio, start at NZ$ 869 at JB Hi-Fi.