Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.

reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand

Posted on 20-Mar-2024 08:36 | Filed under: News


reMarkable 2 Launches at JB Hi-Fi New Zealand

reMarkable, is making the reMarkable 2, the second generation of the company’s paper tablet, available for the first time from a New Zealand retailer, JB Hi-Fi.

 

reMarkable 2 is an award-winning paper tablet for note-taking, reading, and reviewing documents. It combines the sensation of writing on paper with the convenience and versatility of a digital device.

 

Users can combine and rearrange handwriting and typing freely on the same page, annotate directly on PDFs and e-books, organize their notes and documents with folders and tags, convert handwritten notes to typed text and more.

 

Unlike other tablets, reMarkable 2 is designed entirely without distractions, so users can find the focus to think clearly and do their best work. The paper tablet is supported by a software ecosystem that offers a seamless digital experience for focused work across devices. With reMarkable’s cloud-based mobile and desktop apps, users can capture ideas and build on their thoughts, no matter where or what device they’re working on.

 

“We're excited to debut the reMarkable 2 paper tablet at JB Hi-Fi, a major retailer in New Zealand," said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable. "This marks our first retail launch in the region, extending access to our innovative digital writing experience beyond our e-commerce success. We’re looking forward to the partnership with JB Hi-Fi and bringing focused productivity to even more customers.”

 

The reMarkable 2 bundle deals, which include a paper tablet, a Marker Plus and a protective folio, start at NZ$ 869 at JB Hi-Fi.

 

 

 



More information: https://www.remarkable.com...



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright