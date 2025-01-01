Shure MoveMic Review

Shure, a well-known sound brand with an almost 100-year history, has released a new lavalier microphone that sets the bar high for the competition.

Content creators, journalists and videographers alike will be thrilled with its features and flexibility.

They are small and lightweight (8 grams), with a built-in clip to attach to your clothes or lanyard. A single button turns it on and off, starts pairing, or mutes, making its operation very simple. They are also rated IPX4, so small spills or rain shouldn’t affect them during normal usage.

These microphones can work for up to eight hours in one charge, and you don’t have to worry about finding a wall socket, as the case can provide another two full charges to the microphones, giving you up to 24 hours of recording time before you need to tether it to the wall.

You can use the Shure MoveMic with your smartphone and start small with a single microphone for one-channel recording or go bigger with a two-microphone set if you want the ability to record two channels, which is ideal for interviews.

These microphones connect to your phone via Bluetooth. On your phone, the ShurePlus MOTIV app controls all aspects of the microphone, including gain, limiter, EQ, compression and noise reduction.

The Shure MoveMic Two Receiver Kit is designed for creators using other devices, such as computers, DSLR cameras, and even phones. This version comes with two microphones and the MoveMic Receiver in the box.

You can connect the MoveMic Receiver to your device via USB or 3.5 audio jack. It has a small LCD screen where you can see the current microphone levels. You navigate the menus using two buttons to move up and down options, select or return. Like the mobile app, the receiver lets you change the gain, limiter, EQ and other settings directly at the source.

Connecting the MoveMic Receiver to a computer via USB will install as a new audio device and can be used by any program on your computer. As an audio device, you can plug a pair of headphones using the 3.5 plug on its side for audio output or use it as a sidetone while recording.

The MoveMic Receiver has a shoe mount to attach to a camera for even easier use around the “set”. It works off a battery, that can be charged using a USB-C cable.

The sound quality is great, thanks to its directional and noise-cancelling features. Audio editors will love its functionality. I even used it as the sound input on my laptop for business meetings and wasn’t disappointed.