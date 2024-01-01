ExpressVPN Launches Aircove Go Portable Router With Built-in VPN

ExpressVPN today announced the launch of Aircove Go, its latest portable router designed to provide users with VPN benefits on the move.

Aircove Go is a compact, lightweight VPN router focused on user freedom and security. Developed exclusively by ExpressVPN, this palm-sized device brings privacy protection to users who want a powerful yet portable VPN solution for all their devices. Aircove Go delivers the same built-in VPN functionality, advanced protection features, and simple five-minute setup process as ExpressVPN’s first award-winning router Aircove.

Public Wi-Fi is readily available everywhere, offering a convenient way for people to access the internet. In New Zealand, a recent study revealed that 1 in 2 respondents access public Wi-Fi at least once a month in cafes, libraries or airports. However, this comes with inherent risks and security concerns.

“Many of us rely on public Wi-Fi to get work done, update social media, and stay in touch with loved ones. While useful, the nature of public Wi-Fi networks is such that they're open to anybody to use. As a result, they’re typically less secure and private than your home network. We built Aircove Go to solve for that; so that you can take your home network on the road, and safeguard your online activities no matter where you are, even on public Wi-Fi. Think of Aircove Go as your digital security companion: You can use it in a home office, entertainment room, hotel, co-working space, and more,” said David Gilbert, staff product manager of Aircove.

Aircove Go ensures seamless device connectivity across new networks every time with an easy one-time setup. At each new location, users only need to connect their Aircove Go to get every other device they have connected instantly—without signing in on each device, one by one.

Wi-Fi Link is a new key feature in AircoveOS that complements this. It helps users get online by connecting to local Wi-Fi without the need for Ethernet cables. Conveniently powered by a USB-C adapter, Aircove Go ensures hassle-free connectivity and portability anywhere.

“Since the launch of Aircove, we have consistently enhanced our VPN router experience to meet the diverse needs of our users. Our users tell us that they love Aircove and wanted a flexible solution that would allow them to enjoy the benefits of a VPN router, at home and beyond,” said David. “With Aircove Go, users can enjoy the convenience of a compact, portable VPN router that delivers the same security and reliability of a home network, regardless of the space they are in.”

Designed to fit different lifestyles and needs, Aircove Go is a versatile router that delivers comprehensive device protection for all. It comes with advanced protection features for families, including parental controls for blocking mature content and setting internet time limits. For travellers, digital nomads, and remote workers, its sleek, compact design makes it small enough to carry in your pocket or backpack. Wi-Fi Link helps you turn commonly unsecured public networks into your own VPN-protected Wi-Fi bubble so you can get online at a hotel, co-working space or conference centre with total peace of mind.

“ExpressVPN has over a decade of experience protecting users all over the world. From helping them protect their entire homes to managing their passwords, our priority has always been to make digital security easy and accessible for all. We are delighted to provide more ways for users to protect themselves with the newest launch of Aircove Go. This is just our latest innovation and we will continue to expand our suite of offerings to help users take control of all aspects of their digital lives,” said David.

Aircove Go is available for purchase in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

Aircove Go is available for sale on Amazon from today at NZD$ 279.