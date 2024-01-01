Logitech Unveils Signature Slim Keyboard and Combo

Logitech has introduced the Signature Slim Combo, designed to simplify the experience across personal and work computers. For people with a single workspace for professional and personal tasks, the Signature Slim products are designed solutions that look good in the home or office. With more features than typical entry-level keyboards and time-saving software customisation, this Combo creates a seamless experience to manage work and life at the desk.

“We created the Signature Slim keyboard as the perfect companion to the Signature mouse we introduced two years ago to help the many people who juggle work, life and everything in between,” said Art O’Gnimh, general manager of the Core Personal Workspace Solutions business at Logitech. “Signature Slim helps you stay in control of professional and personal worlds, connecting effortlessly to both your home and work computers.”

The Signature Slim Combo features the Signature Slim K950 wireless keyboard and Signature Plus M750 wireless mouse available in Graphite and Off-White. Catering to dynamic lifestyles where work and home blend, type and click across home desktops and work laptops with a single tap. Stay focused and undisturbed with quiet keyboard keys, silent mouse clicks, and fast and precise scrolling with SmartWheel.

The Signature Slim K950 brings familiar responsive laptop-like typing to the desk in a slim design. Optimise your desk time and daily tasks with Logi Options+ App, our software that will enhance your experience with the Signature Slim Combo and Keyboard. Transition easily between work and leisure with shortcuts such a volume control, play/pause and mute/unmute or use Smart Actions, which gives you the power to skip repetitive actions by automating multiple tasks with a single keystroke, to start or end your day in one touch.

The Signature Slim MK950 Combo in Graphite and Off-White colour options are available at all major retailers in New Zealand and Logitech.