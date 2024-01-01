Logitech G Unveils the PRO X 60 Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G has announced the Logitech G PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Keyboard, a compact, professional-grade keyboard that frees up valuable space to meet the evolving needs of pro gamers.

Pro esports athletes demand the absolute best equipment to improve their competitive play. The 60 percent keyboard form factor has become increasingly popular among pros because it leaves more space for the dynamic mouse movements required for pro-level FPS competition. A 60 percent keyboard is easier to position perfectly for maximum performance, easily fitting into their competition space, and it’s also easier for players to carry to and from tournaments.

“The PRO X 60 is the perfect fit for players who need a keyboard that can adapt to any setup and condition. It's also super easy to carry around when travelling. I love it.” said Michaela 'mimi' Lintrup, G2 Esports, Valorant.

While smaller format keyboards are great for competitive play, they can lack critical keys that some pro players need. To solve this, the PRO X 60 introduces an innovative new technology, KEYCONTROL, to provide gamers with customisation capabilities far beyond what a standard keyboard delivers.

“We have years of experience designing and building keyboards and switches for and with pro gamers,’ stated Brent Barry, Head of Esports and PRO Series at Logitech G. “Through our unique collaboration with players, we gathered important insights that played a key role in our design of the PRO X 60 and highlighted the need for KEYCONTROL. This new capability has everything a Pro player could want: a compact, portable form factor, combined with advanced new technologies all designed to give them the equipment and performance they need to win.”

KEYCONTROL was developed to broaden the keyboard’s capabilities beyond a standard full-sized keyboard. A user-friendly tool enabled in GHUB, KEYCONTROL grants players significantly more customisation options by allowing them to assign up to 15 functions per key and tailor their keyboard to their unique style. When combined with G-SHIFT, an advanced feature that players can assign to almost any button (like a mouse side button to an action), players can activate the new layer of keys and get quick access to any key or command directly under their left hand and WASD keys, or any other programmable key on the keyboard. This means the missing critical keys are right where you need them, ensuring lightning-fast access to essential commands and propelling gamers to victory.

The PRO X 60 also features the trusted performance and reliability of Logitech G’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology. LIGHTSPEED wireless was designed to be as fast as wired but extremely robust, even in the most difficult environments.

When a pro player competes at a tournament, thousands of people often surround them with RF-generating devices such as mobile phones, production cameras, and various networks. Logitech tests LIGHTSPEED in a cutting-edge anechoic chamber that generates equivalent radio frequency interference to ensure our LIGHTSPEED wireless protocol functions flawlessly. Pro players can trust that their clicks and swipes will be registered precisely, enabling them to perform at their best.

The PRO X 60 has GX Optical switches in both tactile and linear configurations, offering faster actuation than standard mechanical switches for faster gameplay. Unlike mechanical switches, GX Optical actuates through the power of light, instantly sending your command, eliminating the debounce required by mechanical switches. The switches are factory-lubricated and designed to provide a satisfying gaming and typing experience.

Additional features in the PRO X 60 keyboard include:

● Dual-shot PBT keycaps

● LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting

● Game mode switch

● Volume roller and media controls

● Bluetooth

● 2:1 LIGHTSPEED Adapter

● Semi-hard carrying case

Available in black, white and pink, the PRO X 60 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Keyboard is available for RRP NZ$ 429.95 from Logitech G and major participating retailers.