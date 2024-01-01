Motorola Mobility Launches New Android Phones in New Zealand

Motorola Mobility is launching its highly anticipated moto g collection, including the moto g34 5G, moto g24 and moto g04.

The mobile phones have sleek designs, immersive displays, Tap to Pay NFC capabilities and advanced camera features available throughout this moto g collection.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific said, “Our mission is to create innovative, accessible technology that helps people to connect with intent. We take huge pride

in listening to what consumers are looking for in their next smartphone and don't think key features or design need to be compromised when seeking affordability. We’re excited to offer Kiwi consumers more choice with the roll out of our moto g range – giving them what they want in a smart phone while improving their overall user experience.”

Available on all three moto g devices is a ground-breaking new te ao Māori capability that offers a fully localised user interface in the Māori language. This first-of-its-kind innovation extends beyond the ability to use Māori characters and into a broader CLDR (Common Language Data Repository) offering, meaning the user can select the language from the initial device set-up.

Introducing te ao Māori language capabilities forms part of Motorola’s ground-breaking partnership with UNESCO, which aims to digitise indigenous languages.

The new moto g34 5G, available from RRP NZ$319, offers an exceptional entertainment experience, combining a smooth display, immersive sound, and an advanced camera system for flawless picture capture. Highlighting Motorola’s commitment to making the latest technology more accessible, the moto g34 5G is also one of Motorola’s most affordable 5G devices.

With sleek colours - Ocean Green and Charcoal Black - the moto g34 5G is designed to stand out. Ocean Green devices feature a premium vegan leather finish to add a luxury touch.

The moto g34 5G

The moto g34 5G boasts a 6.5” HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing an incredibly smooth gaming and video playback experience. Paired with an 85% screen-to-body ratio, consumers can immerse themselves in movies, games, and video chats. To complement the display, the device is equipped with a Hi-Res certified sound system and Dolby Atmos, offering studio-quality sound and a new dimension of immersive audio.

Experience exceptional speed and performance with 5G4 connectivity and a powerful Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Dive into the world of superfast 5G capabilities for uninterrupted downloads, nonstop binge-worthy seasons, and seamless movie streaming. The moto g34 5G also comes with TurboPower 18W charging that delivers hours of power in just minutes and a massive 5000mAh battery that will keep any power worries away.

When capturing the moments that matter, moto g34 5G boasts a 50MP8 Quad Pixel sensor that delivers stunning shots with four times better low-light sensitivity. Users can explore the world’s intricacies with the dedicated Macro Vision camera, capturing tiny details from bumblebee wings to snowflake crystals. The 16MP front camera with Ultra Pixel technology then enables you to be social-ready, capturing sharper and more vibrant selfies.

The moto g34 5G comes with Moto Secure, the go-to destination for all vital security and privacy features, such as network security warnings, pin pad scramble and secure folders for sensitive apps. Users can also use Family Space to create multiple profiles, limit screen time and control app access, creating a safe space for kids to learn and play on their smartphones.

The moto g34 5G will launch with Android 14, receiving one OS update, three years of bi-monthly security updates, and a 24-month warranty.

The moto g24

The moto g24, with an RRP $239, redefines the benchmark for the quality of smartphone features that consumers can enjoy without breaking the bank. This device blends premium design, exceptional performance, advanced camera capabilities, and an immersive audio-visual experience.

Crafted from premium materials, the moto g24 features a slim and lightweight design, with a streamlined camera housing and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for convenient unlocking. Its water-repellent design will also keep your phone protected against splashes and spills.

The moto g24 is available in two stylish colours: Matte Charcoal and Ice Green.

Enjoy entertainment on a fast-refreshing notchless display, with the moto g24’s extra bright 6.6" HD+ display and speedy refresh rate of up to 90 Hz. Depending on the type of content viewed, auto mode will also adjust the screen refresh rate from 90Hz to 60Hz to save battery life.

Experience smoother multitasking, fast responsiveness and next-level performance with RAM Boost. With the added benefit of RAM Boost, the handset will temporarily turn 4 GB storage into virtual RAM to support any heavy such as multitasking, refreshing apps in real time, handling large files and boosting some gaming features. The moto g24 also comes with a large 5000mAh battery and TurboPower 15W charging capabilities, enabling you to go longer and charge faster.

The moto g24 has an advanced 50MP sensor, equipped with Quad Pixel technology. When you want to explore up close, the dedicated Macro Vision camera lets you capture tiny details that could be missed with a standard lens. The device also features stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos immersive sound for incredible audio depth, clarity and details across all your favourite content.

The moto g24 will launch with Android 14 and receive three years of bi-monthly security updates and 24 months of warranty.

The moto g04

The new moto g04, RRP $199, is set to redefine user expectations of what an affordable smartphone can offer with its sleek design, immersive display, NFC capabilities, and advanced AI-powered camera features.

The handset is crafted from premium materials and is available in Concord Black. The device features a streamlined camera housing and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for convenience. Its water-repellent design also ensures durability and protection against spills or splashes.

Capture and share unforgettable moments effortlessly with the moto g04's 16MP AI-powered camera. Automatic enhancements ensure photos are social media-ready right from the get-go. Smart features such as HDR and Portrait mode bring a professional touch to photography, while the front camera's Face Retouch feature instantly enhances selfies.

The moto g04 has an extra-bright, notchless 6.6" HD+ display that transforms the viewing experience. With a 90Hz refresh rate10 for seamless scrolling and intelligent refresh rate adjustment for efficient battery usage, the moto g04 is designed for visual perfection.

Whether looking at the screen in bright sunlight or in bed at night, High Brightness mode and Night Light mode provide an optimal viewing experience. This is complemented by Dolby Atmos, delivering rich, multidimensional sound across your favourite entertainment, whether enjoyed through the device’s speakers or headphones.

The moto g04 offers a fast and seamless experience with RAM Boost, which transforms storage into virtual RAM and can add up to 4 GB virtual RAM. An octa-core processor allows you to experience fast, efficient performance in everything from immersive video chats to AI photo capabilities. The device also offers a massive 5000mAh battery so users can power up quickly and return to what matters.

The moto g04 will launch with Android 14 and receive two years of bi-monthly security updates and 24 months of warranty.

The moto g collection is available at Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, The Warehouse, Noel Leeming, Warehouse Stationery, PB Tech, Spark stores and online at spark.co.nz/Motorola.