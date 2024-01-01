Epson Launches New Versatile A4 Desktop Scanners

Epson has launched two new compact desktop scanners, the ES-C320W and the ES-C380W, to support the digitalisation process and address new office challenges associated with hybrid working – in particular shared workspaces, smaller offices and reduced desk space.

These new scanners give users the versatility to choose the most suitable media path. They feature an intuitive design and exceptional flexibility and boast a new footprint that saves 60 percent of desk space. With scanners designed for productivity and peace of mind, users can easily conquer clutter and reclaim space.

There is easy wireless scanning with the ES-C320W and ES-C380W to enhance workflow efficiency. The inclusion of Epson ScanWay with the ES-C380W means users can also use the product as a standalone solution, scanning and selecting workflows from its bright 2.4" LCD touchscreen, removing the need for a PC. Using Epson Connect, users can also scan to popular cloud-based services, including OneDrive, Sharepoint Online and Microsoft Teams.

With two-sided scanning, and a 20-sheet auto document feeder, the new scanners can efficiently handle stacks of paper in one fast pass at speeds up to 30 ppm/60 ipm. The flexible scan path provides remarkable versatility and the ability to scan most document types, from standard paper to invoices, greeting cards, business cards and passports.

Both models include a range of image and text enhancement technologies, including OCR (optical character recognition) processing, automatic cropping, paper skew correction and Epson ScanSmart Software. These features help ensure excellent image quality, enable users to preview and email scans, and save valuable time with automatic file name suggestions for streamlined file management.