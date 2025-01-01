Cricut Unveils Joy Xtra in New Zealand

Cricut, Inc. has announced its newest smart cutting machine, the Cricut Joy Xtra. Coming soon to Harvey Norman and Spotlight stores, Cricut Joy Xtra will launch as part of a specially curated bundle that includes all the tools and materials needed for those looking to jump into the world of customisation immediately. Aspiring makers, small businesses and side hustlers can start making pro-looking stickers, labels, customised t-shirts, and more straight out of the box.



Created for those looking to jump into the world of DIY, the Cricut Joy Xtra smart cutting machine cuts, writes, draws and foils to make popular projects like full-colour stickers, custom cards, t-shirts, vinyl decals, and more.



Cricut Joy Xtra has been designed for versatility. It is compact and lightweight enough to take on the go, while its attractive matte white finish and stylish curved frame allow it to be proudly displayed at home, in the classroom, or at the office.



Perfectly sized and equipped with built-in tech, it can write, cut, foil and includes a sensor to enable popular Print then Cut functionality. This means anyone can create professional-looking, vibrant full-colour stickers, labels, tags, custom t-shirts, hoodies and business merchandise, signs, cards, and so much more. Its A4 material size means Cricut Joy Xtra can perfectly cut out printed images on any standard inkjet printer.



Cricut Joy Xtra comes with a variety of new accessories and materials, including new premium printables, printable sticker paper, vinyl, waterproof sticker sets, and iron-on, all in convenient A4 size.



Powered by Cricut Design Space, the central design platform where millions of users discover, create, customise, and share projects, Cricut smart cutting machines empower users to design, make, and personalise creations thanks to enhanced software features and regular new updates. Built with user experience in mind, Cricut Design Space supports the most popular designs and new printables.

Adding Cricut Joy Xtra to the product portfolio creates opportunities to expand the design platform for all machines, like the introduction of “Create Sticker” — a new feature for paid Cricut Access subscribers allowing makers to design professional-looking, full-colour stickers easily.

“Our mission with the Cricut platform is to inspire and empower makers,” said Ashish Arora, Cricut CEO. “We have more than eight million members who discover, make, and share their creations with one another, and they bring their designs to life through our platform with innovations like Create Sticker.”



“From concept to design to creation, Cricut provides the holistic ecosystem of tools, from intuitive design software to creative hardware, to bring making to life, so anyone can truly make anything they can imagine,” said Nicola Dow Smith, Regional Head of Cricut.



“Whether you are an established small business, market stall casual, pop-up gift store, or looking to create a brand or side-hustle, Cricut Joy Xtra™ will take your brand logo and packaging from, oh to woah!”



“If you are a teacher with a busy classroom, keen to create personalised, timely learning resources for your class on the fly, the Cricut Joy Xtra™ Starter Bundle has got you covered. If you are a Uni student upcycling clothes or a parent creating last minute dress-ups or making creative customised gifts for friends and family or to sell, the Cricut Joy Xtra™ Starter Bundle comes packed with all you need to bring your creations to life,” she added.



Cricut Joy Xtra Bundle is available now for NZ$ 549 at key retailers including Harvey Norman and Spotlight.