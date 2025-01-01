Sony Introduces Its Brightest and Best Sounding New BRAVIA TVs

Sony is renewing BRAVIA as a brand for watching movies to enrich the ultimate home cinema experience. With the expansion of streaming services, watching movies in the comfort of the home has gained popularity. Sony’s wide variety of products, such as digital cinema cameras, professional monitors, and professional headphones, have been widely utilised by film production professionals, allowing the company to understand the cinema industry deeply and the intentions of filmmakers and content creators.

New BRAVIA further enhances the sense of reality of cinematic content and delivers outstanding picture and sound quality at home so that people can enjoy films with much of the same magic of the big screen.

By unifying TVs, soundbars and other home audio technologies under a single brand, Sony aims for customers to have a one-stop destination to enjoy that ultimate cinematic experience of dazzling picture quality and evocative sound as the filmmaker intended. The matching features and design of BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products make it easier for consumers to choose and combine a complete home entertainment package for an outstanding cinematic experience.



Sony will release several TV models across four series as part of the new BRAVIA line-up. BRAVIA 9 is the flagship set capable of high peak luminance, deep blacks, supreme contrast and beautifully natural colours. In addition, with the newly announced BRAVIA Theatre home audio product line-up you can seamlessly experience the full audiovisual richness of any film content at home.

“Building on the decades of operating at the heart of the professional film production equipment development as well as film production and distribution, Sony is in a unique position that allows it to utilise its unparalleled film industry, professional equipment, and consumer electronics experience with its pioneering BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio devices”, said Kei Tsuru, Head of Home Entertainment, Sony Australia. “We’re excited to launch the new BRAVIA TV and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products that usher in new exciting features, elevating the way you can watch films at home to new heights”, added Kei.

BRAVIA TVs intelligently optimise colour, contrast, and brightness for a home viewing environment brighter than a cinema. This ensures the at-home watching experience is faithful to how the creator envisioned their picture. One element that allows this achievement is the high peak brightness of the BRAVIA 9 Mini LED model paired with precise backlight control. The picture becomes authentic with the right parts of the screen appropriately lit, letting the viewer discover even the smallest details the filmmaker put in the scene, especially in the Studio Calibrated modes developed in collaboration with the leading streaming services.

Sony’s XR Processor features a scene recognition system that detects and analyses data with high accuracy and then optimises the picture for ultimate realism to reproduce a cinema creator’s intention.

Like the backlight control technology in Sony’s professional monitors used by filmmakers, XR Backlight Master Drive has a unique local dimming algorithm that precisely controls thousands of LEDs for authentic contrast, preserving shadow detail in the most demanding scenes.

The new BRAVIA 9 TVs feature Acoustic Multi-Audio+ and are the world’s first with Beam Tweeter at the top and Frame Tweeter at the sides to deliver cinematic surround sound. Every sound comes from exactly the right place.

Sony’s new Voice Zoom recognises human dialogue through AI algorithms and amplifies or reduces its volume so even small dialogue sounds loud and clear. It works great with the BRAVIA Theatre home audio products.

BRAVIA is equipped with Studio Calibrated modes that reproduce the image quality intended by film content creators in a home setting. In addition to the existing established Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode and SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE) Calibrated Mode, Prime Video Calibrated Mode is a new mode designed to provide customers with even more ways to experience premium entertainment through the lens of the creator. With Prime Video Calibrated Mode, customers can enjoy optimum picture quality automatically calibrated across movies, series, and for the first time, live sports.

Both BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products are compatible with IMAX Enhanced as they have been certified by IMAX and DTS to meet rigorous standards needed to get the best possible IMAX movie experience from SONY PICTURES CORE (formerly BRAVIA CORE) and select films on Disney+. Movie fans can enjoy optimised IMAX picture and sound on BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products with IMAX Enhanced mode, including IMAX Enhanced sound with DTS:X.

BRAVIA supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for incredible brightness, sharper contrast, richer colours, and immersive sound across your favourite entertainment on Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, and other popular streaming services.

The new BRAVIA 7 and 3 will be available from May 2024, while the new BRAVIA 9 and 8 will be available from July 2024. The recommended retail price will be released at a later date.

BRAVIA 9 Mini LED – Available in 85” & 75”

BRAVIA 8 OLED – Available in 77”, 65” & 55”

BRAVIA 7 Mini LED – Available in 85”, 75”, 65” & 55”

BRAVIA 3 LED – Available in 85”, 75”, 65”, 55”, 50” & 43”