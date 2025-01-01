Sony Introduces Brand-New Range of BRAVIA Theatre Home Audio Products

Sony is renewing BRAVIA as a brand for watching movies to enrich the ultimate home cinema experience. By unifying TVs, soundbars and other home audio technologies under a single brand, Sony aims to provide customers with a one-stop destination to enjoy the ultimate cinematic experience of dazzling picture quality and evocative sound as the filmmaker intended.

The matching features and design of BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products make it easier for consumers to choose and combine a complete home entertainment package for an outstanding cinematic experience.

For its newly announced BRAVIA Theatre home audio product line-up, the company has focused on the differences between the viewing environments at the cinema and at home, working on various initiatives to provide the same immersive audio to the home setting. The acoustics of a cinema are precisely designed, and the sound emitting from a large number of speakers placed on the ceiling and walls creates a localised sound field, providing the audience with an overwhelming sense of immersion. You can enjoy the same acoustic cinema experience at home with BRAVIA Theatre.

“Building on the decades of operating at the heart of the professional film production equipment development as well as film production and distribution, Sony is in a unique position that allows it to utilise its unparalleled film industry, professional equipment, and consumer electronics experience with its pioneering BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre home audio devices”, said Kei Tsuru, Head of Home Entertainment, Sony Australia. “We’re excited to launch the new BRAVIA TV and BRAVIA Theatre home audio products that usher in new exciting features, elevating the way you can watch films at home to new heights”, added Kei.

Utilising Sony's proprietary 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, multiple phantom speakers are generated in locations without actual physical speakers, such as above or to the side. This enables a 360 spatial sound experience optimised for a specific home setting, with a wide sound field surrounding you with audio from various directions mirroring the cinema experience, without installing physical speakers on the ceiling or walls. Previously, both a soundbar and rear speakers were required to generate phantom speakers. With the newly released BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 8, you can enjoy 360 Spatial Sound Mapping using a single soundbar. Also, the BRAVIA Theatre Quad can produce wider surround sound with four slim speakers.

Acoustic Center Sync integrates your sound system, such as a soundbar, with the TV to precisely match the action on the screen, bringing a cinema-like setup home. In cinemas, speakers are placed directly behind the screen, which has numerous small holes, and the sound emitted from it is passed forward so that the dialogue and sounds overlap with the image projected onto the screen and are heard from the correct position. When you combine BRAVIA TVs and BRAVIA Theatre products, the Acoustic Center Sync function fuses the sound of the TV's speakers and the soundbar seamlessly, creating a cinema-like experience where the sound appears to come directly from the TV screen.

If you combine BRAVIA Theatre home audio products and compatible BRAVIA TVs, Sony’s new Voice Zoom 3 recognises human dialogue through an AI algorithm and amplifies or reduces its volume so even small dialogue sounds loud and clear.

Adding a wireless subwoofer or rear speakers lets you enjoy powerful deep bass and enhanced surround sound. Equipped with a powerful 180mm driver and a passive radiator to deliver 300W of deep bass sound, the SA-SW5 or the SA-SW3 subwoofer can be placed anywhere with wireless connectivity. SA-RS5 is a pair of rear speakers with a built-in battery and up-firing speaker and does not need to be connected to a power source, making it possible to have it placed in various locations. You can also experience a much clearer and wider sound experience of 360 Spatial Sound Mapping with rear speakers.

Sony’s new neckband speaker delivers immersive sound that surrounds your ears for open-air yet personal listening. You can experience immersive cinema at a high volume without having to worry about your surroundings and enjoy enveloping Dolby Atmos sound when paired with Sony’s compatible BRAVIA TVs with 360 Spatial Sound. Connect two BRAVIA Theatre U speakers to a single TV or other devices using the Speaker Add function. Each viewer can enjoy clear, immersive surround sound with the freedom to adjust the volume to a preferred level.

BRAVIA Theatre Bar 9, Bar 8 and Quad not only support industry-standard audio technologies including Dolby Atmos immersive audio and DTS:X, but also have IMAX Enhanced certification.

The new BRAVIA Theatre Quad, Theatre Bar 9 & 8 and BRAVIA Theatre U will be available in New Zealand across May and July 2024.



BRAVIA Theatre Quad: Available from May

Theatre Bar 9: Available from July

Theatre Bar 8: Available from July

BRAVIA Theatre U: Available from July