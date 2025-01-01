Samsung Unveils Latest Screen Lineup

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. showcased its 2024 TV and soundbar lineup, with the latest Neo QLED 8K and 4K, OLED TVs and soundbars taking centre stage. This year's models elevate the home entertainment experience with powerful, AI-driven solutions.

"We're pushing the boundaries of home entertainment by integrating AI in ways that go beyond traditional viewing experiences," said SW Yong, President and Head of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "This year's lineup is a testament to our commitment to innovation, offering products that not only provide exceptional viewing experiences but also contribute meaningfully to our consumers’ lifestyles."

Neo QLED 8K is the flagship of Samsung’s latest TV lineup. It is equipped with the advanced NQ8 AI Gen3 processor and marks a significant leap in AI TV technology. This processor features a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that delivers twice the speed of its predecessor, along with an eightfold increase in neural networks from 64 to 512—ensuring an exceptional viewing experience with crisp details, regardless of the input source.

Its AI-driven picture technology brings out the finest details with outstanding clarity and naturalness, from facial expressions to subtle nuances. With 8K AI Upscaling Pro, users’ favourite shows and movies are transformed to match the 8K display closely, allowing them to enjoy the level of detail and picture clarity that surpasses conventional 4K TVs.

The Neo QLED 8K also delivers precise audio powered by AI sound technology. This year’s Active Voice Amplifier Pro now excels at extracting dialogue from background noise, ensuring every word is heard clearly. Object Tracking Sound Pro also enriches the audio experience by syncing the sound with on-screen action, creating a more dynamic and engaging viewing experience. Adaptive Sound Pro refines the audio experience by intelligently adjusting the audio to the content and room acoustics for a genuinely rich and lifelike sound.

The Neo QLED 8K also boasts AI features that understand and adapt to user needs. The AI Auto Game Mode kicks in during gaming, optimising the visuals and audio for an even more immersive and engaging gaming experience. The AI Customisation Mode adjusts the picture for each scene based on user preference, while the AI Energy Mode saves power without compromising picture quality. These features ensure that Neo QLED 8K is easy, personalised, and energy efficient for all entertainment needs.

Samsung’s AI screens are set to redefine the user experience with advanced connectivity and a suite of smart features, apps and platforms. Leveraging its Tizen OS, these innovations have created a connected, personalised and secure ecosystem. This allows devices to integrate effortlessly into users’ digital worlds, transforming screens into a central hub for all their needs.

Samsung’s latest TVs are designed to connect with a smart ecosystem immediately upon setup. The moment users turn on their new Samsung TV, the TV recognises and connects to existing networks and devices, all orchestrated through a simple notification on users’ smartphones. This effortless setup extends to all Samsung devices at home, third-party appliances, and IoT devices, thanks to SmartThings. SmartThings allows users to streamline automation and device configuration, eliminating the need for extra hubs, so everything from lighting to security sensors can be managed directly from the screen.

Samsung’s 2024 screen lineup also brings integration with users’ smartphones to new heights. Users can bring their smartphone near the TV to activate Smart Mobile Connect, which turns the device into a universal remote for the TV and connected home appliances. Additionally, in 2024, users can use their smartphones as game controllers with a customisable user interface (UI) and haptic feedback, offering convenient and enhanced gameplay at their fingertips.

Beyond connectivity, Samsung’s 2024 Smart TVs provide a highly personalised experience with its apps and platforms. With the latest addition of widgets, TV screens are now personalised dashboards that allow users to easily monitor home status, camera feeds, energy usage, weather updates and more. Samsung is also introducing Samsung Daily+, a unified smart home platform that combines a diverse range of apps, categorising them into SmartThings, Health, Communication and Workspace, each aimed at elevating different facets of user lifestyles and home environments.

An expanded and enhanced range of TVs and sound devices designed to offer consumers a wider array of choices to suit diverse lifestyles and preferences is being introduced by Samsung this year. This comprehensive lineup underscores Samsung’s commitment to innovation and a customer-centric approach.

The 2024 Neo QLED 4K lineup brings cutting-edge innovations from the latest Neo QLED 8K flagship TVs, elevating the viewing experience with groundbreaking features powered by the NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor. This advanced chip breathes life into almost any content, rendering it in stunning 4K resolution. Enhanced by Real Depth Enhancer Pro and Quantum Matrix Technology, the screen ensures impeccable contrast even in complex scenes. With the world’s first Pantone Validated display for colour accuracy and Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience, Neo QLED 4K sets the bar for the ultimate 4K UHD experience. Neo QLED 4K will be available in sizes ranging from 43 to 98 inches, catering to diverse viewing environments.

Samsung is introducing its first Glare-Free OLED, eliminating unnecessary reflection while preserving deep blacks and clear images under any lighting condition. Powered by the same NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor as the Neo QLED 4K lineup, Samsung’s OLED TVs boast features like the Real Depth Enhancer and OLED HDR Pro, bringing picture quality to new heights.

Additionally, with features such as Motion Xcelerator 144Hz ensuring smooth motion and quick response rates, Samsung OLED is the ultimate choice for gaming. Complemented by sleek designs, these OLED TVs elevate the viewing space.

The 2024 lineup also includes the latest Q-Series Soundbar, Q990D, which boasts an 11.1.4-channel setup with Wireless Dolby Atmos. The ultra-slim S800D and S700D soundbars continue to deliver exceptional audio quality in an unbelievably sleek and space-saving design. Plus, all Samsung soundbars come with advanced audio technologies like Q-Symphony, which seamlessly integrates selected Samsung TVs and soundbars for a masterfully orchestrated sound experience.

Samsung also unveiled the all-new Music Frame, marrying premium audio with artistic design inspired by The Frame. This versatile device allows users to display personal pictures or artwork while enjoying wireless audio with smart features. Whether used as a standalone device or paired with a TV and Soundbar, the Music Frame promises an enhanced auditory experience that complements any space.