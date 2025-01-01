HP Launches Large Portfolio of AI PCs in New Zealand

HP Inc. has launched the industry’s largest portfolio of commercial and consumer AI PCs to the New Zealand market, leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance productivity, creativity, and collaboration.

The new product portfolio features PC innovations that are both consumer-focused and commercial-focused, impacting users in various aspects of their lives.

Workers struggle with disconnection and digital fatigue as the hybrid work landscape evolves. HP's 2023 Work Relationship Index revealed that only 27% of knowledge workers have a healthy relationship with work, and 83% believe it’s time to redefine our relationships with work.

Most employees believe AI will open new opportunities for them to enjoy work and make their jobs easier. Still, they need the right AI tools and technology to start experiencing its positive impact.

“AI creates a level playing field, ensuring we’re all creators, innovators and entrepreneurs. The sheer variety of applications and services in New Zealand is testament to the need for local solutions that fit local needs. AI ensures that ideas can be executed,” said Oliver Hill, Managing Director, HP New Zealand. “Beyond that, AI has the opportunity to boost productivity for everyone, taking care of time-consuming tasks, allowing people to focus on higher-level creativity and innovation. The latest suite of AI PCs from HP are designed to unlock the next productivity frontier, helping individuals and businesses reach their full potential.”

The latest HP Elite and Pro PC solutions are equipped with AI capabilities powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors with dedicated Neural Processing Units (NPUs) for tackling AI tasks with more personalised performance. HP Smart Sense is designed to automatically anticipate and adjust your PC usage behaviour, ensuring the best balance of performance and power.

The lineup of products launched today includes:

• HP Elite 1040 Series Notebook PCs: As the world’s most powerful AI business PCs, the series is designed to deliver a seamless blend of portability, performance, and up to 21 hours of battery life for work on the go. Harnessing the power of AI, users experience up to 80% better graphics performance, up to 38% less power for AI-enhanced collaboration, and up to 132% faster AI video editing compared to the previous generation. With HP Smart Sense, AI transforms your PC’s power to run up to 40% quieter. Over 70% of major parts contain recycled materials. Additionally, power data tracking and suggestions help reduce energy use.

• HP EliteBook 840 Notebook PCs: These PCs were created to meet the needs of enterprise knowledge workers who take on daily workloads that demand powerful performance and collaboration features. The new series has Intel Core Ultra 5 and 7 processors for AI-driven productivity. The bezels of these PCs contain at least 75% PCR plastic.

• HP EliteBook 640 Notebook PCs: These PCs are crafted for corporate and public sector organisations that need to maximise value and flexibility to equip a range of users in hybrid environments. These PCs tackle demanding business applications so work can be done efficiently and reliably. The devices contain at least 30% PCR plastic in the bezel and at least 50% PCR plastic in the keycaps.

• HP Pavilion PCs: Crafted to be ideal companions for Gen Z, delivering a premium experience tailored to their dynamic lifestyles at excellent value. Equipped with built-in AI engines, these laptops strike the perfect balance between performance, mobility, and quality, ensuring the best computing experience for our Gen Z customers.

Z by HP delivers high-performance computer solutions to power the most demanding workflows. The newest generation of AI HP ZBook mobile workstations tackles the challenges of mobile work yet maintains the necessary collaboration tools for executing large, complex projects from anywhere. Offering a broad range of CPUs, including Intel Core Ultra 5, 7 and 9 processors with dedicated NPUs, ZBook helps unlock new levels of productivity and creativity through AI. Z by HP's comprehensive hardware and software solutions ensure reliability, security, and mobility for creative professionals.

• HP ZBook Power G11: A high-performance computing solution that can power the most demanding workflows, boosting productivity in a new premium 16” design with pro-grade components for running AI development and conceptual design applications. Featuring up to an NVIDIA RTX 3000 Ada Laptop GPU, the HP ZBook Power G11 is designed to easily handle 3D modelling, AI-powered content creation, and heavy multitasking. It’s also configurable with the new NVIDIA RTX 500 and 1000 Ada Generation Laptop GPUs that benefit from NVIDIA’s latest GPU architecture.

• HP ZBook Firefly G11: The perfect fusion of pro-level performance and true mobility. The ZBook Firefly enables seamless project management from anywhere. It is equipped with AI-accelerated performance with the NVIDIA RTX A500 Laptop GPU and offers dynamic power efficiency and exceptional battery life.

Today’s PC is no longer a personal computer but a personalised companion that anticipates your needs for more responsive and optimised experiences. For example, the HP Spectre x360 14 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC and the HP Spectre x360 16 inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC do just that with:

• A PC That Adapts to You: A 9 MP camera with hardware-enabled low-light adjustment for clear calls day or night; a dedicated AI chip that delivers built-in security features including walk away lock, wake on approach, and privacy alerts to warn you of snooping eyes; adaptive screen adjustments like a screen dimmer when you look away to save power and variable refresh rate for immersive performance and power efficiency; and, automatic performance optimization that adjusts fan noise and temperatures based on applications being used, placement of the laptop, and battery status.

• Powerful AI Technology: Three engines (CPU, GPU, and NPU) across Intel Core Ultra processors offer some of the most exciting technology available today to perform a variety of local AI workloads like photo and video editing for faster, more efficient content creation and collaboration.

• Advanced Collaboration: The latest Spectre laptops are the first consumer devices to feature audio tuning by Poly. Poly brings decades of audio tuning experience to these devices, delivering the best voice clarity and remarkable sound. Further enhance calls and video with Windows Studio effects, which offloads AI features like automatic framing, background blur, and the ability to maintain eye contact onto the NPU for engaging connections.

• Picture Perfect Views: The latest Spectre laptops offer the world’s most immersive experience display,7 with up to a 2.8K OLED screen for sharper images and more vibrant colours, and an IMAX Enhanced Certification for watching movies. The 16:10 aspect ratio allows you to view more content, and the display can adjust from 48 Hz to 120 Hz based on the content you view.

Building upon our reputation as the world’s most secure and manageable PCs, today, HP introduced the world’s first business PCs to protect firmware against quantum computer hacks. These PCs feature HP’s upgraded Endpoint Security Controller (ESC) chip, which helps ensure the manageability and protection of sensitive data. Isolated from the processor and OS, the ESC provides a hardware platform that reduces the risk of data breaches and improves productivity by preventing downtime.

The HP Elite and ProBook notebooks and Z by HP workstations are equipped with HP Wolf Security for Business to protect end users no matter where and how they work. HP also launched HP Cloud Endpoint Manager SaaS32, which is purpose-built for mission-critical devices to help IT secure endpoints from threats with automated device monitoring and remediation.

Those who value a gaming lifestyle crave versatile machines capable of handling the rigour of top-tier AAA games while boasting the performance to manage visually demanding creative endeavours, from multitasking projects to operating robust creative platforms. Specifically crafted for gaming and creative work, including students, the OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop offers an advanced OLED display, an elegantly slim body and superior-grade internals, making up the world’s coolest and lightest 14-inch gaming laptop.

The new OMEN Transcend 14 brings hybrid lifestyle gaming to life with:

• Exceptionally Vivid Display: This stunning device is immersive for gameplay and perfect for content creation. It offers an IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display for incredible details and vibrant, true-to-life colour. The world’s first gaming laptop with a lattice-less sky-printed RGB keyboard extends the vibrant colour experience beyond the screen.

• Luxurious and Compact Design: Gamers want significant power in easily portable designs. This device weighs in at a world-class 1,637 g, has up to 11.5 hours of battery life, and has a type-C PD 140W adapter to make charging easier than ever before.

• Epic Speed Through AI: Maximize your experience with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs to engage with the latest games or handle compute-intensive tasks effortlessly. Streamers and gamers can leverage the device’s NPU and OpenVINO plugins for OBS studio to make streaming and gameplay smoother than ever with up to a 24.6% Frames Per Second (FPS) improvement. Take full advantage of Auto Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) in OMEN Gaming Hub for a smoother gameplay experience by automatically switching between different refresh rates depending on content and power mode, which can improve battery life by up to 7%. Get up to 20% longer battery life in ECO mode.

• Thermal Revolution: No one wants scorching hot hands when gaming, creating or working. A redesigned chassis utilises inbound airflow to create a pressurized zone using a vapour chamber for direct heat dissipation through rear vents. This thermal innovation is co-engineered with Intel’s dual channel flow technology produced in the world’s coolest 14-inch gaming laptop, which can achieve 4x higher static pressure with an 80w thermal capability within a 12 mm base.

• Boost Your Play and Productivity: Perfect for the student gamer, OMEN Transcend 14 offers both local AI capabilities through its Intel and NVIDIA processors and built-in AI with Otter.ai for features like live transcripts and real-time captions during meetings or classes, a record function for transcribing audio, and AI-generated notes.

• The World’s First Gaming Laptop with Audio Tuned by HyperX: The HyperX audio team worked closely with the OMEN Transcend 14 engineers to custom-tune the laptop's sound performance. This brings more clarity and spectral balance, enhancing the overall gaming audio experience.

HP has also updated its OMEN Transcend 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC with up to a striking 2.5K 240Hz OLED display option, as well as its OMEN 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC and Victus 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop PC—all updated with Intel Core i7 HX processors.