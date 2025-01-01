Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro Review

I have been using Ring doorbell devices for some time and was interested when the Video Doorbell Pro came out last year, with features like higher video resolution and radar tracking. However, I couldn’t try it back then because that model required mains power, while my current doorbell was battery-powered.

I was quite excited when the new Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro arrived. This new doorbell brings those features but with a battery option.

If you are a veteran Ring Doorbell user, you will first notice how easy it is to replace your existing doorbell with a new one. They follow the same design and template, so they’re a perfect fit for an existing installation.

Installation is a breeze even if you are a new Ring Doorbell user. Inside the box, you will find the tools needed to install it on your door or wall, but I recommend having an electric drill around to make things even easier. Regardless, it’s a ten-minute job if it's a new install or even less if it’s a straight swap with a previous battery model.

Setup is very easy, and the Ring app guides you through it. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro has a QR code that the app scans and uses to connect your phone to the doorbell and transfer your Wi-Fi network settings. Again, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro goes beyond, with support for a range of Wi-Fi bands and standards, including 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, a step up from many Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices.

During setup, you enter your address and see an aerial view of your house. You can then pinpoint the doorbell's location on your premises and drag an area on the screen, creating a zone covered by its built-in radar.

This radar will be used by the 3D Motion Detection feature. Once you receive a motion detection notification, you can watch the live feed and see a small picture-in-picture showing the person’s movements around your property, recorded even before the live feed starts.

Motion Warning is one feature missing from the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro, found in some other devices, including the mains-powered version of the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro. It plays a recorded message saying, “You are now being recorded”. This feature is not available in this model, which could be useful.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro has a new field of view (150 degrees horizontal and 150 degrees vertical) and a new 1536p HD resolution. This gives you a square picture that provides more of the person’s body, from head to toe, which wasn’t the case with previous models. The sharp picture can be enhanced with High Dynamic Range (HDR) for better contrast.

When setting up motion notifications, you can also set an area where the camera will detect movement before recording. If you use Smart Alerts, you can create two zones: one for people in general and a second one for packages, each with individual recording and notification options.

The doorbell button is smack in the middle of its front face and easy to push. You will receive a ring notification on your phone, and answering is generally pretty quick, depending on whether you are inside your home connected to Wi-Fi or have good mobile coverage while out.

The two-way communication works well, and the sound is clear both ways. Because it always takes a few seconds for my app to start and connect to the live feed, I like the option to enable Smart Response, in my case, “Hi! It may take me a moment to answer. Please wait.”

I have some Amazon Echo devices around the house and previously connected my Ring and Alexa accounts. This allows me to select some Echo devices to announce motion or ring events and start the live video feed on Amazon Echo Show devices. If you have a Fire TV stick, you can also use the remote control and say, “Show my front door,” to send the live feed to your big-screen TV instead.

The new doorbell was instantly added to my Alexa account and ready for use the next time I started the Alexa app.

I have some Alexa automation around my Ring cameras, which turn on external lights if movement is detected in the evening. This is great for pets going outside or simply to warn intruders. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro can also trigger this automation, which is great.

You also have the option to link the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro to other Ring devices on your property. In this case, if movement or a ring is detected, the other cameras can be set to start their individual recordings so that you can review all movements around your property at that time.

As per the name, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell can be used with a rechargeable battery or with mains if you have power available. After reading the list of the new features on the previous model, I wondered if a battery version would ever come out because some sounded power-hungry. It is not a worry, though. The Ring Battery Video Doorbell works well with a battery, and the same battery model is used in other Ring devices. Having other Ring devices around the house, I have a spare battery that is always ready, so swapping those is a 60-second job.

You can turn off the motion detection and alerts to preserve the battery. I recommend this only if you have other cameras around your property.

It may need recharging more frequently, but not as frequently as initially thought. For my usage, it requires a battery recharge every three weeks. This period will depend on which features are used and how you have set your preferences; for example, long recording times will use more battery.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro enhances your security by giving you a better view of your door and adjacent areas. The 3D Motion Detection, powered by radar, is an amazing feature. It's a great addition to your home security or automation plans.