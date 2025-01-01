2degrees Choose Nokia 5G Core Solutions

New Zealand communication service provider 2degrees has chosen Nokia’s 5G core Registers and Shared Data Layer (SDL) software, which will be deployed on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, to more cost-effectively manage data with increased reliability and serviceability for 2degrees’ approximately 1.6 million subscribers.

An existing customer using Nokia 5G-based fixed wireless access services, 2degrees offers broadband and mobile services over 3G, 4G, and 5G networks covering 98.5% of where New Zealanders live and work, with a nationwide fibre network and modern technology platforms.

Red Hat is Nokia’s primary reference platform for developing, testing, and delivering Nokia’s core network applications. By integrating Red Hat OpenShift into the Nokia Cloud Platform, CSPs and enterprises can deploy multiple vendors’ applications on the same cloud infrastructure, leading to improvements in operations, faster time-to-market, security, and scaling with reduced risk.

As CSPs explore network modernisation opportunities with 5G, including core network, open RAN, multi-access edge computing, private 5G and application modernisation, they require greater flexibility and options to deploy applications and services on the cloud of their choice, meaning integration and interoperability are increasingly critical for optimising network operations.

By capitalising on the collaboration between Red Hat and Nokia, 2degrees can benefit from the latest technology innovation and capabilities an open-source platform provides, combined with Nokia’s core network applications, for more choice and flexibility than ever before.

Nokia also provides 2degrees with its MantaRay Network Management solution for a consolidated and automated network view for improved network monitoring and management.

Nokia leads the world in 5G standalone core, with 107 CSP customers. Data and analytics company GlobalData recently rated the Nokia 5G Core an industry leader.

Nokia Registers is composed of multiple software functions, such as Authentication Server Function, Unified Data Management, and Home Subscriber Server. In contrast, SDL, where data is stored, comprises multiple software functions, like Unified Data Repository and Unstructured Data Storage Function.