New Dynabook Portege X40L-M Brings AI to laptops

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited has unveiled the Portege X40L-M, setting a new benchmark for productivity, mobility and visual excellence.

As the lightest premium 14-inch laptop ever crafted by Dynabook, the Portégé X40L-M is packed with the latest technology, including the new Intel Core Ultra processors. These processors are engineered with a hybrid architecture CPU, an integrated Intel Arc GPU and a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU), delivering unparalleled AI performance. With an expansive 16:10 display aspect ratio for a more immersive viewing experience, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage, alongside the integrated Microsoft Copilot key, the Portege X40L-M empowers users to achieve more with this technologically advanced device.

Capable of intelligently allocating tasks and AI workloads to the most suitable processor, these processors elevate productivity to new heights in today's AI-driven business landscape while optimising performance and battery life.

Tailored for maximum operational efficiency, the Portégé X40L-M comes standard with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, offering a seamless computing experience with enhanced productivity features, intuitive navigation and robust security.

The Portégé X40L-M also introduces Copilot integration, an innovative AI-powered assistant from Microsoft. Activated by the dedicated Copilot key, this feature enhances creativity, streamlines workflows and fosters collaboration through intelligent suggestions, task automation and seamless communication among team members, empowering users to work smarter and more efficiently than ever.

Angela Walker, General Manager at Dynabook ANZ, "We are excited to introduce the Portege X40L-M to the market. This laptop embodies our commitment to delivering exceptional technology that enhances productivity and meets the evolving needs of our customers. With its striking 16:10 display aspect ratio and powerful features, the Portege X40L-M is a compelling addition to our product lineup, offering users easy access to AI with the integrated Copilot key."

The Dynabook Portege X40L-M offers unparalleled portability, weighing just 1.05kg. Its sleek and lightweight design makes it the perfect companion for on-the-go productivity wherever work takes you.

Key Features of the Dynabook Portege X40L-M include:

- Latest Intel Core Ultra Processor (H28)

- Intel Arc Graphics for Enhanced Visual Performance

- Integrated Microsoft Copilot key

- Expansive Viewing Area with 16:10 Display Aspect Ratio

- Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Memory for Seamless Multitasking

- Up to 2TB SSD Storage for Ample File Storage

- Lightweight Design, Weighing from just 1.05kg

Pricing starts from AU$ 2200 RRP inc. GST, with the first Portege X40L-M Non vPro model being available in May 2024.