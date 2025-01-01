Dyson Introduces Its First Dedicated Wet Floor Cleaner Dyson WashG1

Dyson unveils its latest floorcare technology, designed to pick up wet and dry debris in one go to deliver a hygienic clean on hard floors across large spaces. With a 1-litre clean-water tank to cover flooring up to 290sqm, the Dyson WashG1 uses a combination of hydration, absorption, and extraction technologies to remove wet and dry debris in one go—automatically separating it out, so maintenance is more simple and hygienic.

Two individually powered rollers counter-rotate whilst a pulse-modulated pump distributes water evenly across 26 precisely positioned hydration points along the full width of each roller.

Each roller comprises a highly absorbent microfibre with 64,800 filaments per cm2. This combination of high-density microfibre and consistent application of clean water ensures liquid spills are absorbed, whilst dry dirt, debris, and hair are enveloped by millions of filaments. By positioning two rollers at the front and back of the machine, Dyson engineers also achieved longer dwell time on stains with each pass for powerful and fast stain removal.

Dyson’s unique separation technology divides debris and dirty water at the source for hygienic, no-touch disposal. Dirty water is extracted from the rollers by durable extraction plates, whilst secondary nylon-bristled inner brush bars remove dirt and debris from the microfibre rollers, flicking it straight into a removable debris tray.

The debris tray has been designed with a 500-micron mesh to separate dirty water from the large debris. Powered by an extraction pump, dirty water is immediately collected in a 0.8-litre capacity dirty water tank without allowing large debris to pass through the machine. Keeping the dirt and debris in the head of the machine and the dirty water in a separate tank allows for easy and hygienic disposal. To further support ease of maintenance for users, the Dyson WashG1 has been intricately designed without sharp internal surfaces or crevices to help lessen dirt or grime build-up inside the machine. Both water tanks have been designed with large openings to allow for easy maintenance and cleaning.

After use, the self-cleaning mode saturates both rollers with clean water on the highest boost setting, flushing the entire system for the next clean.

The Dyson WashG1 has been designed with in-use hydration control, allowing owners to select the level of hydration required based on debris type, flooring, or personal preference. Once selected, the low, medium, and high modes each run continuously to provide increased levels of hydration, respectively. A separate boost mode button purges each roller with the maximum amount of hydration when pressed to remove stubborn dirt and dried-on stains.

The rollers span the full width of the cleaner head, allowing for edge-to-edge cleaning right to the corners. The Dyson WashG1 has been designed with two motors that sit within each microfibre roller, spinning in opposite directions so they clean in both directions.

For optimised maneuverability, Dyson engineers fine-tuned each motor to spin at a consistent speed in accordance with the hydration mode selected, allowing the machine to glide effortlessly while cleaning. Adopting technology from the Dyson Omni-glide, casters provide additional balance and weight support, while the low, cleaner head height allows for easy reach underneath furniture.

The Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner, priced at NZ$1,099, is available for pre-order from Tuesday, 28th May. Owners will receive an additional set of rollers with every unit purchased exclusively through Dyson Direct.