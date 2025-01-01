HP Unlocks New Era of AI Experiences

HP Inc. unveiled a new class of next-generation AI PCs at Microsoft’s AI Vision Event. These PCs are designed to empower people to work and create more meaningfully.

The way we live and work is no longer confined to a desk; we create at home, from the office, and everywhere. At the same time, AI is rapidly changing everything, including consumer and professional expectations for productivity and creativity. More than half of early tech adopters believe AI will save time, and 72% of business leaders believe AI will help employees focus on more productive work. Additionally, developers are releasing a steady stream of AI-enabled software designed for new experiences and capabilities that can only be unlocked with next-gen AI PCs.

HP has created a new category of devices crafted for work and creation to capitalise on both flexible work and AI. HP has unveiled the HP OmniBook X AI PC and HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC, HP’s first next-gen AI PCs built from the ground up with the latest ARM architecture to harness the most powerful AI technologies.

Both devices are designed and engineered around the Snapdragon X Elite processor and its dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), capable of 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) to run language models and generative AI locally on the device.

Coupled with Copilot+ PC and its transformative features like Recall, these PCs supercharge creativity and productivity for a more personalised, powerful computing experience.

An increasing number of AI applications become available daily, broadening the scope of what can be accomplished with the latest HP next-gen AI PCs. These tools enhance communication and collaboration by utilising gestures, facial expressions, and voice interactions for effortless engagement with others. Enhance your presentation skills in virtual meetings through real-time coaching and feedback using AI technologies. Utilise AI-enabled software to quickly create and edit photos, audio, and video, simplifying professional features for beginners.

“In this transformative era of artificial intelligence, how we define an exceptional device is no longer about speeds and feeds – it is measured by our ability to create and enable meaningful breakthrough experiences,” said Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP Inc. “We’re at the beginning of a new decade of personal computing that will redefine what a personal computer is. AI enables a fundamentally more personalised and creative experience we believe will empower people in both their personal and professional lives.”

HP’s latest next-gen AI PCs unlock capabilities beyond traditional PCs, running AI locally on the device for maximum performance, efficiency and privacy with longer battery life than ever before. The HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra are designed for tech-savvy freelancers and on-the-go leaders, with sleek designs and the perfect synergy of AI-enhanced power and mobility.

• Sleek & Versatile – As the world’s thinnest next-gen AI PCs with 26 hours of battery life, these devices take productivity and creativity to new heights with unprecedented style and mobility. Both PCs feature HP’s new AI Helix Logo, reflecting HP AI engineering that delivers optimised performance and security for AI today. The HP EliteBook Ultra adds a layer of durability for commercial customers in a blue finish with a smudge-resistant Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coating.

• Lightning-Fast Responsiveness – With the HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra, experience top performance without sacrificing portability. Open a large Microsoft Excel file almost two times faster, stream up to 12 hours of Microsoft Teams calls or binge up to 22 hours of Netflix streaming.

• Responsibly Crafted—As part of the world’s most sustainable PC portfolio, both devices incorporate 50% recycled aluminium in the covers and 100% sustainably sourced materials for packaging. They also have EPEAT Climate+ Gold Registration and ENERGY STAR Certification. Representing HP’s commitment to sustainability, the HP EliteBook Ultra’s three-year warranty saves costs and decreases downtime for professionals working in various environments.

With 60% of freelancers already using AI tools in their work and 70% of developers adding AI to existing applications, HP architected the HP OmniBook X and HP EliteBook Ultra to take advantage of the newest features and software experiences, including:

• Collaborate Authentically – As work requires collaboration in-person and virtually, state-of-the-art conferencing tools are critical. The new Poly Camera Pro uplevels virtual interactions across all collaboration and streaming apps[xvii] across multiple cameras. Poly Camera Pro utilises the NPU to power AI enhancements like Spotlight, Background Blur & Replace, Auto Framing, and more, allowing the CPU to maintain performance more efficiently while preserving battery life.

• Explore & Optimise – First available on today’s next-gen AI PCs, HP AI Companion uses AI to optimise the device for greater productivity while bringing AI tools locally onto the device.

• Work Protected – As AI advances, trusted security measures are essential for AI PCs. Commercial users can confidently do their best work from anywhere on the HP EliteBook Ultra with Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV), which harnesses the power of machine learning to defend against new and known threats. As a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, the device is designed to protect the PC down to the firmware level with hardware security features that shield user credentials and other critical data.

The HP OmniBook X AI PC is available for pre-order online at the HP New Zealand website for a starting price of NZ$3,199. It will be available from JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman, with shipping beginning on 18 June. The HP EliteBook Ultra AI PC will be available online at the HP New Zealand website from 18 June 18, with pricing to be available closer to the release date.