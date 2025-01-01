Lenovo Supercharges Next Gen Copilot+ PCs

Lenovo launched the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6, its first next-generation Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon X Elite processors.

As the PC industry enters a new phase of the artificial intelligence era, Lenovo wants to offer new levels of personalisation in personal computing across its PC portfolio. Offering intelligent software-powered local processing of tasks and increased productivity, creativity and security, these Copilot+ PCs combine to deliver a new experience in PC interaction.

Powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ new Snapdragon X Elite processor featuring the 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU, Qualcomm Adreno GPU and a dedicated Qualcomm Hexagon NPU (neural processing unit), the new laptops deliver leading PC performance per watt with the fastest-to-date AI NPU processing up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

With the latest enhancements from Microsoft and Copilot+, users can now access Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities even offline, offering seamless productivity and creativity. The latest Lenovo laptops allow users to tap into the extensive Copilot+ knowledge base, empowering them to explore endless creative possibilities.

By leveraging generative AI and machine learning, Copilot+ assists in composing compelling text, crafting engaging visuals, and streamlining common productivity tasks. With the ability to work offline with the same fluidity as online, the Yoga Slim 7x and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 set new standards in AI PC innovation, promising a futuristic and streamlined user experience for end users.

“As we enter the beginning of the AI PC era—a once-in-30-years inflection point in the market—we are proud to offer one of the widest portfolio of AI-ready devices, AI-enabled solutions, and AI-optimized experiences to customers worldwide and bring AI to all,” said Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group. “The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x and ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 are the newest members of Lenovo’s portfolio of devices that harness the new power of AI including multiday battery life and faster, more secure client-based processing that delivers to users the ultimate in personalization and control, unleashing their unlimited potential for creative expression and unparalleled productivity.”

With the AI-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x, creators can spend less time editing, rendering and processing and more time creating, no matter where on the road they are. The Hexagon NPU in the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x’s Snapdragon X Elite processor provides creators with onboard access to features such as text-to-image, advanced photo and video editing functionalities, text creation and editing feedback, as well as many more functions that free up time that is better spent ideating new creative endeavours.

Additional smarter user experiences include advanced camera and call quality and functionality, lossless hi-definition audio, 4K streaming, faster internet connectivity and enhanced security. While the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x can handle even complex tasks at speed, it is also extremely power efficient when processing loads dip, translating into up to multi-day battery life from the 70Wh battery.

The Lenovo AI Core also works with the Snapdragon X Elite processor to intelligently determine the exact user scenario, dynamically adjusting power and efficiency depending on the task being executed. This means access to powerful AI-enabled features in a thin, portable device ready to go whenever and wherever creativity strikes.

Starting at just 1.28kg and as thin as 12.9mm, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is as portable as it is powerful. Creations made on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x are brought to life on the device’s vivid 14.5” 16:10 3K 90Hz 1000nits peak brightness PureSight OLED touch panel with both 100% sRGB and P3 colour gamut support as well as TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light support. The FHD MIPI IR Webcam means clearer visuals on video calls and features four Voice ID microphones for clearer conversations. Audio likewise sounds out with lifelike clarity thanks to Lenovo Premium Suite’s superior four-speaker sound system.

The Premium Suite keyboard features 1.5mm key travel on each dish key. Adding the new Yoga coating with longer-lasting anti-oil properties improves typing feel and comfort, while the up to 135x80mm trackpad means more precision when on the go.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is Lenovo’s first commercial next-generation Copilot+ PC, marking a significant leap in AI-powered PCs for commercial use. With an advanced Snapdragon X Elite processor on board, an integrated Adreno GPU, and an on-device AI engine, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 promises a superior user experience that sets a new benchmark in performance and efficiency for Windows business laptops.

The integrated 45 TOPS NPU delivers supreme on-device AI capabilities to enhance productivity and facilitate seamless creation processes. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 allows users to explore endless possibilities with new creative tools. Copilot+ assists in streamlining common productivity tasks through generative AI and machine learning. With seamless integration across Microsoft 365 applications, work efficiency becomes akin to having a personalised AI-powered assistant at the user’s fingertips.

Equipped with up to 64GB high-speed LPDDR5x memory and housed in a sleek 14” ultrathin form factor with narrow bezels, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 exudes professional sophistication. Users will experience outstanding video collaboration with the convenient communication bar housing an FHD+IR MIPI camera featuring a physical camera shutter for privacy.

Users can stay connected with Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G capabilities, ensuring constant connectivity wherever they go. Using the more energy-efficient low-power display panel, they can benefit from a 58Wh battery to enjoy multi-day battery life.

Through a long-standing three-way collaboration, Lenovo, Qualcomm Technologies, and Microsoft have curated an extensive list of more than one hundred enterprise software applications from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) optimised for native functionality on Windows powered by Snapdragon. With a forward-thinking approach and focus on mission-critical areas such as device management, collaboration, productivity, and chip-to-cloud security, the collaboration actively partners with cutting-edge commercial value-added software companies such as DynamoAI, which uses AI technology designed to drive superior efficiency and protection.

Safeguarding organizations’ devices and data continually and protecting privacy in the AI era is critical. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 helps manage and minimize risks at each endpoint with robust ThinkShield security features and solutions that prioritise protection without compromising efficiency. Software partners like SentinelOne, for example, enable enterprises to deliver a robust, multi-layered defence against ransomware. Furthermore, ThinkShield offers AI-powered threat detection with a secure boot process and self-healing firmware, delivering a solid foundation for overall system security working in collaboration with the Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit with Microsoft Pluton solution.