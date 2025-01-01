Microsoft Introduces Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has announced a new category of Windows PCs designed for AI, Copilot+ PCs. Copilot+ PCs are the fastest, most intelligent Windows PCs ever built; with powerful new silicon capable of 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), an all-day battery life and access to the most advanced AI models.

Copilot+ PCs will enable you to do things you can’t do on any other PC. It promises to help you find and remember what you have seen on your PC with a new feature called Recall, generate and refine AI images in near real-time directly on the device using Cocreator, and bridge language barriers with Live Captions, translating audio from 40+ languages into English.

These experiences come to life on a set of thin and light devices from Microsoft Surface and OEM partners Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung.

The first Copilot+ PCs will launch with the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. Thanks to the custom Qualcomm Oryon CPU, they feature leading performance per watt and unrivalled performance and battery efficiency.

Snapdragon X Series delivers 45 NPU TOPS all-in-one system on a chip (SoC). The premium integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU delivers stunning graphics for immersive entertainment. The company hinted at expanding the lineup through partnerships with Intel and AMD, starting with Lunar Lake and Strix chipsets. Expect to see devices with powerful graphics cards like NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon, bringing Copilot+ PC experiences to reach even broader audiences like advanced gamers and creators.

Up until now, we have seen AI innovation in the cloud. Microsoft sees this new series of Copilot+ PCs as AI innovation on the device, completely reimagining the entirety of the PC—from silicon to the operating system, the application layer to the cloud—with AI at the centre. Microsoft says this is the most significant change to the Windows platform in decades.

An all-new system architecture brings the power of the CPU, GPU and now a new high-performance Neural Processing Unit (NPU) together. Connected to and enhanced by the large language models (LLMs) running in the company's Azure Cloud in concert with small language models (SLMs), Copilot+ PCs can now achieve a performance never seen before.

These new Windows PCs are up to 20x more powerful and up to 100x as efficient for running AI workloads and delivering industry-leading AI acceleration. all while delivering all-day battery life. With incredible efficiency, Copilot+ PCs can deliver up to 22 hours of local video playback or 15 hours of web browsing on a single charge.

Every Copilot+ PC comes secured out of the box. The Microsoft Pluton Security processor will be enabled by default on all Copilot+ PCs and a number of new features, updates and defaults to Windows 11 make it easy for users to stay secure.

Copilot+ PCs leverage powerful processors and multiple state-of-the-art AI models, including several of Microsoft’s world-class SLMs, to unlock a new set of experiences you can run locally, directly on the device. This removes previous limitations like latency, cost and even privacy.

Now, with Recall, you can access virtually what you have seen or done on your PC in a way that makes it feel like you have a photographic memory. Copilot+ PCs organize information as we do – based on relationships and associations unique to our experiences. This helps you remember things you may have forgotten so you can find what you’re looking for quickly and intuitively by simply using the cues you remember.

You can scroll across time to find the content you need in your timeline across any application, website, document, or more. Interact intuitively using snapshots to help you take the next step using suggested actions based on object recognition. And get back to where you were, whether through a specific email in Outlook or the right chat in Teams.

Recall leverages your personalised semantic index, built and stored entirely on your device. Your snapshots are yours; they stay locally on your PC. You can delete individual snapshots, adjust and delete time ranges in Settings, or pause at any point right from the icon in the System Tray on your Taskbar. You can also filter apps and websites from ever being saved.

Every Copilot+ PC comes with a powerful AI agent that is just a single tap away on keyboards with the new Copilot key. Copilot will now have the full application experience customers have been asking for in a streamlined, simple but powerful and personal design. Copilot puts the most advanced AI models at your fingertips.

New Copilot+ PCs from Microsoft Surface and top OEMs — Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung — will begin to launch on 18 June.