Microsoft Introduces New Surface Pro and Surface Laptop Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft and Surface have introduced their fastest and most intelligent Windows PCs ever. The all-new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop deliver incredible performance, all-day battery life and brand-new AI experiences.

Copilot+ PCs provide power, performance and breakthrough AI experiences. Debuting with Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, Copilot+ PCs are tuned to deliver optimal processing and response times.

Performance like this means the apps customers love work great. Microsoft has partnered closely with developers across the globe to optimise their applications for this processor. In addition, the powerful new Prism emulation engine delivers a two-times performance boost compared to Surface Pro 9 with 5G. On the new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, experiences like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365 and Chrome will feel snappy, quick and responsive.

The all-new Surface Pro, powered by Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, delivers incredibly fast speeds, 90% faster than Surface Pro 9. It’s built for the ultimate multitasker, supporting up to three external 4K displays, two USB 4 ports and a 13” display with new optional OLED with HDR technology, delivering new levels of peak brightness and immersive colours.

Wi-Fi 7 offers the fastest wireless connections, while optional 5Gv can keep you connected to the fastest mobile network while you’re on the move.

Surface Pro has more recycled materials than Surface Pro 9, including 72% recycled content in the enclosure. It is also serviceable by design, with more replaceable components than ever, including the motherboard, battery, cameras and more.

The all-new Surface Pro Flex Keyboard unlocks new levels of flexibility. It can be used attached to your Pro for the ultimate laptop set-up or detached for more flexibility and to support your creative workflows.

It is built with enhanced extra carbon fibre layers for stability and has a larger, customizable haptic touchpad. With integrated pen storage, your Slim Pen is secure, charged and ready to go.

Surface Slim Pen gets even better with the new Surface Pro, which offers all-new AI experiences. The ink now flows naturally with Zero Force inking, ultra-precise shading, 4,096 points of pressure sensitivity and a built-in haptic engine for a more natural writing experience.

The all-new Surface Laptop was redesigned from the inside out, with modern lines and a PixelSense touchscreen display with razor-thin bezels. With a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR technology, Dolby Vision IQ and Adaptive colour technology, this display delivers crisper whites, darker blacks and an extended colour spectrum. There are two screen sizes: a new 13.8” display providing a larger viewing area than a traditional 14” laptop in a more compact design and a 15” with an even larger working canvas.

Surface Laptop unleashes lightning-fast speed and AI-accelerated power for the ultimate multitasking. It is 86% faster than the Laptop 5, delivering incredible performance. It can power up to three external 4K monitors. The 45 TOPS NPU unlocks new AI experiences and delivers industry-leading performance for seamless productivity with the longest battery life on any Surface – up to 22 hours on the Surface Laptop 15” and up to 20 on the Surface Laptop 13.8”.

The new Surface Laptop has a Full HD Surface Studio Camera that supports AI-powered Windows Studio Effects like Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, Creative Filters and Voice Focus. AI-enhanced sound with premium Omnisonic Speakers, Dolby Atmos and Studio Mics amplify your voice and presence.