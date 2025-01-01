Samsung Buds3 Series Expands Experiences with Galaxy AI

With the power of Galaxy AI, the Galaxy Buds3 series brings a new communication experience for users. For example, suppose you’re attending a class in a foreign language. In that case, you can turn on Interpreter in Listening mode on Galaxy Z Fold6 or Flip6 with Galaxy Buds3 series plugged into your ears, allowing you to hear the lecture translated directly through your Galaxy Buds, removing language barriers that may exist in your studies. Also, Voice Command allows you to control functions like playing or stopping music without manually touching the earbuds or a connected smartphone.

Sound can also be intelligently optimised, regardless of how you wear your Galaxy Buds. The microphones in the Buds3 series analyse both internal and external sound in real-time to enhance sound and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) quality through Adaptive EQ and Adaptive ANC. And if you are listening to music, your Galaxy Buds3 Pro will constantly collect and identify surrounding sound and automatically adjust the optimal level of noise and sound without manual adjustment through Adaptive Noise Control, Siren Detect, and Voice Detect, all for your convenience.

Built upon various collected statistical data, the Galaxy Buds3 series has a new computational design with a comfortable fit. The premium blade design also targets style-centric consumers with an ultra-sleek and modern style complemented with Blade Lights. This new design enables a more intuitive physical experience by allowing you to control the device by simply pinching or swiping up or down on the blade, thereby offering convenience and aesthetics at the same time.

Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro offer two purpose-built design options. Galaxy Buds3 Pro is Canal Type for those looking for immersive sound, while the Buds3 is Open Type for people who prefer to use the device in various situations for an extended period.

To deliver a premium audio experience, Galaxy Buds3 Pro is equipped with advanced hardware. Galaxy Buds3 Pro comes with enhanced 2-way speakers with a planar tweeter for sophisticated, precise, high-range sound production and dual amplifiers for a crystal-clear sound experience on the go. Thanks to Ultra High-Quality Audio, which supports a doubled sampling rate with an SSC codec, you can listen to a high-resolution audio source as intended and enjoy every sound in detail. This level of sound quality extends to phone calls, too. With a pre-trained model based on machine learning, the Galaxy Buds3 series can restore the speaker's original voice in various noise environments while providing a rich and natural call — similar to the high-quality calls of smartphones — with the Super-Wideband Call feature.

The Galaxy Buds3 series offers an ultra-sleek, modern and comfortable design in two colours, silver and white.