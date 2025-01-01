Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 Elevate Galaxy AI to New Heights

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced its all-new Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6, at Galaxy Unpacked in Paris.

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced a series of Artificial Intelligence (AI) features, the Galaxy AI. With the introduction of the new Galaxy Z series, Samsung is opening the next chapter of Galaxy AI by leveraging its most versatile and flexible form factor, designed to enable a range of unique mobile experiences.

Whether using Galaxy Z Fold’s large screen, Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow or making the most of the FlexMode, Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 will provide more opportunities to maximise AI capabilities.

“Samsung’s long history of innovation has allowed us to lead in the mobile space, creating the foldable form factor and ushering in the mobile AI era. Now, we are excited to bring these two complementary technologies together and unlock new possibilities for users around the world,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Our foldables meet the unique needs of every user and now enhanced by the power of Galaxy AI, Samsung is delivering an experience like never before.”

Samsung has created the slimmest and lightest Galaxy Z series ever, optimised for portability. The symmetrical design with straight edges provides a sleek finish, while a new cover screen ratio on Galaxy Z Fold6 provides a more natural bar-type viewing experience.

Along with design refinements, the new Galaxy Z series is engineered to provide even more durability, offering you greater peace of mind. A strengthened folding edge further supports the dual rail hinge structure, better distributing the shock of external impacts. Plus, enhanced layers on the main screen help to improve the crease while maintaining strength. The latest Galaxy Z series is also equipped with enhanced Armor Aluminium and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 , making this the most durable Galaxy Z series yet.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor yet. This platform combines best-in-class CPU, GPU, and NPU performance. The processor is optimised for AI processing and offers enhanced graphics with improved overall performance. An upgraded cooling system maximises performance with a larger vapour chamber on Galaxy Z Fold6 and, for the first time ever, a vapour chamber on Galaxy Z Flip.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 offers a range of AI-powered features and tools that maximise the large screen and significantly enhance productivity. Note Assist on Samsung Notes offers translation, summaries and auto-formatting for simple and easy meeting notes. Plus, a newly embedded transcript feature enables transcription, translation and summarising of voice recordings directly in Notes.

Texts in PDF files can be translated and overlaid perfectly through Notes's PDF overlay translation feature – and it even supports text in images and graphs. A newly added Composer from Samsung Keyboard generates suggested text based on simple keywords for email and supported social media apps. For social media content, the Composer creates text that reflects your tone by analysing previous posts. The S Pen experience is expanded further by connecting with Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold6 screen.

An all-new Sketch to Image feature allows you to create more sophisticated digital images by generating options when you simply sketch or draw on the photos in the Gallery or Note screen.

The latest Google Gemini app is fully integrated on the new Galaxy Z series, providing your own AI-powered assistant right on your phone. By swiping the corner of the screen or saying, “Hey Google”, you can bring up Gemini’s overlay and get help with writing, learning, or planning. Gemini is integrated with some of your favourite Google apps, making it easy to organise a perfect travel itinerary by getting real-time flight and hotel booking information – and exploring famous landmarks and the best routes to get there using Google Maps. When you want detailed information about a K-pop music video while watching YouTube on Galaxy Z Fold6’s large screen, you can access the Gemini overlay in the multi-window split screen to ask questions. If you’re curious about who the artist is in the video, long-press the home button and circle, highlight, or tap on the screen – and Circle to Search will offer instant search results.

Galaxy AI has also enhanced barrier-free communication on Galaxy Z Fold6. Maximising its unique dual-screen form factor, Interpreter has a new conversation mode that enables both parties to conveniently view translations on the main and cover screens for more natural interactions. It also offers one-way translation, so you can easily understand when listening during lectures or any other type of presentation. Live Translate, which translates phone calls directly on your device in real-time, is now being extended beyond Samsung’s native calling app to a selection of popular third-party apps.

From capturing to editing to viewing, the AI-powered ProVisual Engine on the Galaxy Z Fold6 takes your creativity to the next level. The advanced editing experience with Photo Assist on the large screen helps to effortlessly create professional-grade content. For more creative possibilities, Portrait Studio creates various portrait styles, such as 3D cartoons or watercolours. The Instant Slow-mo feature allows you to slow a video by generating additional frames while maintaining a smooth viewing experience.

Not only does Galaxy Z Fold6 allow you to create content, it allows you to enjoy it, too. Galaxy Z Fold6 offers an upgraded gaming experience, anchored by its powerful chipset and 1.6x larger vapour chamber to game for longer while maintaining performance. Vivid, life-like graphics are supported by Ray Tracing and are brought to life on a 7.6-inch screen that offers a brighter display of up to 2,600nit to deliver more immersive gaming.

The Galaxy Z Flip6 is not just optimised for portability, but it offers a range of new customisation and creativity features so you can make the most of every moment.

The 3.4-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow has been enhanced again, enabling AI-assisted functions without even needing to open the device. And for those communications on-the-go, you can reply to texts with Suggested replies which analyses your latest messages to suggest a tailored response. With Galaxy AI, you can get the most out of your pocket-sized device, and many of these convenient features exist on FlexWindow. FlexWindow provides access to Samsung Health updates and notifications, allowing you to select the next track you want to listen to on your music widget. FlexWindow offers more widgets than before and allows you to check information from multiple widgets simultaneously.

With the AI-powered Photo Ambient, wallpaper can change in real-time based on time and weather. Analysing your wallpaper, Photo Ambient can create a unified look and feel with suggested screen layout options—such as moving the clock and changing the frame colour to ensure the background image stands out.

Creativity also goes beyond FlexWindow. FlexCam continues to offer a versatile camera experience and unlocks new creative options. With the new Auto Zoom, FlexCam automatically finds the best framing for your shot by detecting the subject and zooming in and out before making any necessary adjustments. That way, you don’t have to choose between your friends or an incredible backdrop being in the shot – and it’s all hands-free.

New 50MP Wide and 12MP Ultra-wide sensors provide an upgraded camera experience with clear and crisp picture details. The new 50MP sensor supports 2x optical zoom for noise-free photos while offering AI zoom for an advanced shooting experience with up to 10x zoom. Nightography, enhanced with video HDR allows you to capture more brilliant videos — even in dim lighting — and goes further by partnering with popular social apps as well. The night capturing feature is now available in-app on Instagram, so you can take amazing photos at night and message or share them directly from within the app.

You can continue using all the creative and customisable features of the Galaxy Z Flip6 without worrying about battery life, either. Hardware and software optimization have made longer usage time compared to the Flip5 possible.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 and Z Flip6 will be available for pre-order starting today, July 11, with general availability starting 23 July. Galaxy Z Fold6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink and Navy. Galaxy Z Flip6 is available in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue and Mint colour options.