Samsung Expands Wearables Portfolio and Unlocks Intelligent Health Experiences

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the new Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra (pictured) today, expanding Galaxy AI's power to more people through wearables designed to provide end-to-end wellness experiences.

Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra are the first Android smartwatches powered by Wear OS 5, the most powerful release from Wear OS yet. Offering advanced performance and power efficiency, Wear OS 5 ensures you can enjoy more seamless and smooth interactions and use your Galaxy Watch for longer. In addition, you can maximise your wearable experience with access to various popular apps right from your wrist, including Galaxy services, Google apps and fan-favourite third-party apps.

These additions to the wearables portfolio deliver personalised insights and tailored health experiences that enable a more comprehensive understanding of yourself through a holistic approach to everyday wellness. Obtaining accurate, detailed, and advanced information on personal health is a key factor in this process.

Watch7 maximises wellness with personalised workouts and intelligent and preventative health monitoring capabilities. Galaxy Watch Ultra – the newest addition to the Galaxy Watch lineup – is Samsung’s most capable smartwatch yet, designed for next-level achievements.

“The latest additions to our wearables portfolio integrate Samsung’s most advanced technologies and innovations, enabling you to take control of your health and wellness with preventative healthcare solutions,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “The intelligence, guidance and insights that are offered with Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will help users turn data into meaningful insights and create a whole new era of expanded intelligent health experiences.”

Galaxy Watch7 is designed to help you understand yourself holistically, motivating you to create healthier days with more ways to support everyday wellness. You can accurately track over 100 workouts and build routines by combining exercises with Workout Routine to achieve your goals. With Race, current and past performance can be compared in real-time to track progress and maintain motivation. You can also access a complete body and fitness snapshot with Body Composition for a comprehensive understanding of your body.

With heart rate monitoring, you can receive real-time readings and alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates, detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib), and get a deeper understanding of your heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring.

An enhanced BioActive Sensor offers increased accuracy, making advanced, in-depth monitoring and tailored insights possible.

For the first time, Galaxy Watch7 allows you to conveniently track advanced glycation end products (AGEs) right from your wrist with an AGEs Index. Strongly influenced by diet and lifestyle, AGEs reflect your overall biological aging process and indicate metabolic health.

Equipped with the most powerful chip in the Galaxy Watch line-up and, for the first time, a 3nm Processor, the Galaxy Watch7 delivers a more seamless wearable experience with a three-times faster CPU and 30% improved power efficiency of the application processor. In addition, the Galaxy Watch7 is the first Galaxy smartwatch to feature a dual-frequency GPS receiver that can track locations more precisely, even in dense urban environments.

Featuring a circle design, Galaxy Watch7 allows you to match your style with new watch bands, including a ripple shape design, colourful stitch details and various watch faces. Galaxy Watch7 also brings more intuitive and seamless experiences between connected Galaxy devices. Answer messages effortlessly with intelligent Suggested replies, which suggest suitable responses by analysing previous conversations through Galaxy AI. With Double Pinch Gestures, you can easily control a Galaxy Watch and connected Galaxy smartphone even when your hands are full.

The Galaxy Watch7 will be available in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. The 40 mm version is available in Green and Cream, while the 44 mm version is available in Green and Silver.

Building on the foundation of Galaxy Watch7’s advanced health monitoring features and powerful hardware, Galaxy Watch Ultra (pictured) is the most powerful addition to the Galaxy Watch portfolio. It unlocks enhanced fitness experiences for next-level achievements with ultimate intelligence and capabilities. Echoing Galaxy Watch’s circle design legacy, a new cushion design enhances protection and visual completeness, while a Dynamic Lug System for enhanced comfort empowers you to be the best version of yourself anywhere, anytime.

Premium capabilities built for extreme durability enable you to push limits and go further with a Titanium Grade 4 frame and 10ATM water resistance.

Track multi-course workouts for a triathlon from swimming to cycling to running with the new Multi-sports tile. The new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for cycling accurately measures maximum cycling power in just 4 minutes with AI-powered FTP metrics to unlock full potential based on unique indicators. Galaxy Watch Ultra also provides an advanced Personalised HR Zone so you can workout at optimal intensity levels based on your physical capabilities.

With a newly added Quick Button, you can instantly initiate and control workouts and map other functions to suit your needs. Plus, you can activate an Emergency Siren for safety. Post-workout, check stats at a glance with dedicated watch faces for Galaxy Watch Ultra, which automatically switch to Night Mode for optimal readability in the dark. Additionally, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, Galaxy Watch Ultra also ensures readability even in bright sunlight. For peace of mind during longer adventures, Galaxy Watch Ultra has the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch line-up, offering up to 100 hours in Power Saving and 48 hours in Exercise Power Saving.

Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available in a 47mm size in Titanium Gray, Titanium White and Titanium Silver.

Galaxy Watch7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra will be available for pre-order in select markets starting 11 July, with general availability starting 31 July.