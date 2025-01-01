Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 Review

Logitech keyboards are a household name. They are reliable, elegant, comfortable and feature-rich. The new Keys-To-Go 2 mini keyboard is no different. It serves a purpose and does it well.

Its small size (250 mm x 105 mm and only 4.5 mm to 9 mm thick) and lightweight (220 g) make it a perfect companion for those who craft words on their mobile devices. These dimensions include the built-in magnetic protective cover.

To accomplish this small form factor, Logitech moved away from the usual AA and AAA-sized batteries with the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 using two CR2032 cell batteries, which have an expected life of up to three years. A small on-off switch on the top right lets you turn it off, so it's not always active.

If you use a tablet, a phone or even a laptop or desktop, Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity will ensure an easy setup regardless of the platform (Android or iOS, Windows or macOS). In most cases, your device will automatically show a notification asking you to pair the keyboard once it's switched on for the first time.

The Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 can connect to up to three different host devices, so you can easily use it to work at home with your desktop setup and quickly grab it to work on the go with your phone or tablet.

Its function keys are standard and follow the same pattern as those in other Logitech Keys models. An FN key switches the keyboard between standard F1 – F12 keys or specific feature keys that include media control (play/pause, volume up and down), screen brightness level control, emoji and screenshot keys.

The keys are nicely spaced, have a 188 mm pitch and have a 1 mm travel, using scissor-switch keys. This makes for a small yet comfortable keyboard.

Combine this with a small mouse, like the MX Anywhere 3S, and you will have a perfect mobile work setup. If your phone supports it (like Samsung DEX), you can add a USB-to-HDMI cable and have a desktop-like environment, bringing complete productivity tools anywhere.

The Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is supported by the Logitech Options+ app (Windows and macOS). You can configure it to your needs, creating Smart Actions to accomplish tasks automatically based on your selected keypress sequences.

This is a great little keyboard for your mobile work.