Dyson Remaster Headphones With Dyson Ontrac

Dyson unveiled its first high-fidelity, audio-only headphones, the Dyson OnTrac headphones. These headphones offer advanced noise cancellation and deliver up to 55 hours of immersive listening. With over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions, each ear cushion is crafted from ultra-soft microfiber and high-grade foam for superior comfort and acoustic seal. Multi-pivot gimbal arms and a uniquely positioned battery in the headband ensure balanced weight distribution.

Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, said, "Dyson's audio engineering mission is to preserve the integrity of the artist's sound wave, free from interference. We also wanted to create a set of headphones that people would cherish, be excited by, and be proud of. With over 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics, we've mastered sound physics. By reducing noise through in-house anechoic chambers and expert engineers, we've applied and further expanded our audio knowledge to develop the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones. Our first over-ear audio only headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort through unique materials, design and customisation."

To create an optimal listening environment, the Dyson OnTrac features a custom Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) algorithm that uses eight microphones, sampling external sound 384,000 times a second. This combines with superior materials and carefully designed internal geometry to cancel up to 40dB of unwanted noise.

With 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers and advanced audio signal processing, the Dyson OnTrac ensures that every note or word is delivered precisely. The headphones reproduce frequencies from as low as 6 Hertz to as high as 21,000 Hertz, providing deep sub-bass you can feel and clear highs at the upper end of the frequency range. Meanwhile, the speaker housing tilted 13˚ towards the ear for a more direct audio response.

With up to 55 hours of battery life, Dyson OnTrac provides up to two weeks of listening even with ANC enabled. The two high-capacity lithium-ion battery cells, each weighing just 30g, are suspended in the headband for more even weight distribution.

Certified comfortable by US Ergonomics, Dyson OnTrac unites comfort and acoustics with precision. Select materials and ergonomic design ensure a superior acoustic seal and lasting comfort. High-grade foam cushions and multi-pivot gimbal arms relieve ear pressure, while battery positioning in the headband evenly distributes weight. Soft micro-suede ear cushions and optimized clamp force provide a consistent fit across diverse head sizes.

The Dyson OnTrac comes in four colourways, each precision-crafted with unique, durable finishes designed by Jake Dyson and his CMF team. Inspired by the CNC manufacturing process, options include CNC Aluminium, Copper, and Nickel. The Ceramic Cinnabar variant has a ceramic-feel painted finish. In addition to these four colourways, you can customise your Dyson OnTrac with custom outer caps and ear cushions in various colours and finishes.

The new headphones will arrive soon in New Zealand at NZ$849.