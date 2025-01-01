Panasonic and Amazon Launch the Panasonic Premium Range with Fire TV Built-in

From August 1, New Zealanders can enjoy the collaboration between Panasonic and Amazon, who have united to release the Panasonic premium TV range with Fire TV built-in. Blending Panasonic’s industry-leading OLED and LED technology with the power and connectivity of Amazon’s Fire TV, the range delivers effortless smart home integration, an unparalleled immersive viewing and gaming experience, endless entertainment options, and meticulous technical accuracy.

“The Panasonic premium range with Fire TV built-in brings a whole new level of innovation to the home,” explains Ben Watson, Product Manager - TV, Audio & Visual at Panasonic New Zealand. “Panasonic has been renowned for delivering brilliant picture quality with studio accuracy, with a Panasonic lab in Hollywood working hand in hand with the major production houses. Now we elevate the user experience even higher with endless content, apps and smart connectivity. It's so much more than just a TV.”

“The collaboration with Panasonic is testament to our ongoing commitment to delivering customers high-quality, personalised streaming experiences. It is also taking that a step further and demonstrating how your TV can become a hub for smart home management,” adds Patrick Walker, Amazon Devices Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand. “We’re excited to see the might of Fire TV and the technical precision of Panasonic come together to set a new standard for excellence, with the help of Alexa.”

The Panasonic premium range with Fire TV built-in delivers a hub for smart home management. The devices feature a smart home dashboard, offering users an intuitive and integrated experience where they can quickly check and manage their smart home using Alexa, Ring and other compatible smart home devices.

The premium TV range is the first from Panasonic to feature far-field voice control with Alexa, allowing customers to launch apps, play music, search for titles and control their smart home, all without reaching for the remote. Furthermore, the Z95A, Z93A, Z85A and W95A are compatible with Apple Home and AirPlay, meaning users can control their TV using Siri and effortlessly stream movies, music, games and photos right from their iPhone, iPad or Mac.

The Panasonic premium range with Fire TV built-in unlocks an endless world of content. Its personalised, easy-to-use home screen brings together streaming services, apps, live channels and tailored recommendations into one central, searchable place. When the show's over, the Ambient Experience turns the screen into a display for beautiful artwork, personal photos, music and customisable widgets.

Rich in the latest audiovisual technology, Panasonic's premium range with Fire TV built-in delivers Panasonic’s highest-ever colour accuracy, contrast and pin-sharp clarity. The new Z95A, Z93A, Z85A and W95A TVs combine a brand-new chipset and bright panel, the HCX Pro AI Processor MK II, with the Master OLED Ultimate panel (or Master OLED Pro Cinema 1 size for the Z93A).

These advancements are made made possible by Japanese knowhow and engineering, merged with the colour-tuning skills of Stefan Sonnenfeld. Stefan Sonnenfeld, Founder and CEO of Company 3, is a trusted collaborator of some of the world’s best filmmakers. Sonnenfeld is among a handful of leading artists who have championed the power of colour grading to tell stories and communicate emotion.

Described by NPR as the “da Vinci of the movies,” Sonnenfeld has applied his skills as a colourist to many of the most acclaimed and popular features of the past decade: Top Gun: Maverick, A Star is Born, Wonder Woman, HBO’s White Lotus, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Jurassic World, 300 and many more. Like many other leading colourists, studios, and post-production houses, he uses Panasonic OLED screens as large-format client reference monitors in his daily workflow.

Gamers, movie buffs and sports fans will love the 360° Soundscape Pro Dolby Atmos speaker configuration, which transports the TV room into the heart of the action. Further boosting the device's appeal for gamers is the 144hz refresh rate, Game Control Board, ultra-low input lag and variable refresh rate for tear-free graphics.

The devices also feature True Game Mode, a picture pre-set tailored to enhance colour accuracy; Game Sound Mode, which creates a 3D soundscape that’s finely tuned to accentuate crucial sound cues, like footsteps; and HDR Picture Adjustment with Tone Mapping OFF, which allows for perfect adjustment of HDR games right at the source, rather than the TV.

The full line-up of TVs featuring the Fire TV operating system includes:

● Z95A Series: 65" (RRP $6299.99); 55" (RRP $4999.99)

● Z93A Series: 77" (RRP $9499.99)

● Z85A Series: 65" (RRP $4999.99); 55" (RRP $3999.99); 48" (RRP $3699.99; 42" (RRP $3299.99)

● W95A Series: 75" (RRP $4999.99); 65" (RRP $3399.99); 55” (RRP $2699.99)