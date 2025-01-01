The New Dynabook E11 Engineered for Education

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited has announced that two new Windows 11 Pro Education E11 Series 11.6” laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles designed for education are now available.



Engineered to elevate hybrid learning and equipped with advanced features, the Dynabook E11 Series represents a significant advancement in 1-to-1 computing for education. With a solid commitment to products with enhanced durability and performance, these devices seamlessly integrate into modern learning, offering a dynamic educational experience while better-preparing students for their future careers.



"We are excited to offer the Dynabook E11 Series laptops and 2-in-1’s for educators and students," said Angela Walker, General Manager at Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited. "These two new models embody Dynabook's dedication to the education sector, empowering the next generation of learners and providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today's and tomorrow's digital world."



The Dynabook E11 Series offers unparalleled performance and durability, meeting the needs of students. With a focus on durability and enhanced functionality, these laptops are designed to elevate hybrid learning environments.

Each Dynabook E11 model has various ports, including HDMI, USB, LAN and Bluetooth connectivity. External-facing power and Wi-Fi indicator lights allow educators to ensure students are connected in the classroom, while a high-capacity battery ensures E11 Series laptops can keep up with the demands of the school day.

"Equipping our E11 series laptops with Windows 11 Pro Education OS offers numerous advantages to both students, educators, and school IT staff," continued Angela Walker, "Windows 11 Pro Education OS seamlessly supports both locally installed and web apps, catering to remote or classroom learning scenarios with ease."

Pricing starts from $ 700 for the E11-A and $ 840 for the E11W-A.