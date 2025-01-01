Motorola Mobility Launches Premium Motorola Edge Collection in New Zealand

Motorola Mobility is entering a new premium era as it expands its presence further in New Zealand with the launch of its flagship motorola edge devices: the motorola edge 50 pro and motorola edge 50 fusion.

Both the edge 50 pro and edge 50 fusion bring a smarter combination of style and intelligence, delivering an elevated design and an advanced camera system packed with AI-powered enhancements, including auto-focusing technology and low-light/night performance.

Moto ai is infused all throughout the motorola edge 50 pro, working behind the scenes by empowering users to create content intuitively, personalise their device, quickly obtain information, and improve productivity.

The motorola edge 50 fusion features the same contoured design and endless edge display, with an Ultra Pixel 50MP camera to capture life perfectly at any time, day or night.

Other features include secure IP68 underwater protection, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the blazing speed of 68W TurboPower charging.

Following the successful launch of the moto g range earlier this year, the new range of motorola edge devices will also be equipped the company's innovative te reo Māori capability, providing a fully localised te reo Māori user interface, if wanted. This functionality forms part of Motorola’s partnership with UNESCO, which aims to digitise and revitalise indigenous languages. Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific added, “Motorola’s mission is to bring meaningful technology to consumers. With the motorola edge 50 pro and motorola edge 50 fusion, we are proud to bring AI-powered experiences and a beautiful design aesthetic to consumers who can also take advantage of our new moto ai features and Google Photos Auto Enhance to explore new ways to get creative.

“Continuing to build on our global category exclusive partnership with PantoneTM in the smartphone category, we are introducing the world’s first smartphone with Pantone Validated cameras and displays on our new edge devices. We are thrilled to be leading the industry in delivering authentic colours and enabling consumers to capture the world as they see it and share in the full spectrum of real-world PantoneTM Colours.”

The motorola edge 50 pro is the ultimate fusion of style and intelligence, from natural-feeling materials and contoured edges to its lightweight feel and intuitive experiences. Its latest AI-powered camera technology helps capture stunning photos and life in motion, and its 125W TurboPower charger (included in the box) allows for quick refuelling so you can get back to what matters. Every detail is considered, right down to the nearly borderless 6.7" Super HD (1220p) pOLED cinematic display, the multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos, and the speed of a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor. It also boasts IP68 underwater and dust protection giving users peace of mind when they are out and about.

The Motorola edge 50 pro, RRP NZ$ 1,099, is available in Black Beauty, with a vegan leather finish.

The motorola edge 50 fusion brings premium features into a balanced smartphone experience. It has an ultrathin, contoured design flowing seamlessly from the endless edge display to the rear of the device. It’s built to last with Corning Gorilla Glass and IP68 underwater protection, making it resilient against dust, water, and accidental drops. Ready to go whenever inspiration strikes with the blazing speed of 68W TurboPower charging – 66W TurboPower charger included in the box. It has a cinematic display and Ultra Pixel 50MP camera system to capture life with brilliant results, day or night.

The motorola edge 50 fusion, RRP $659, is available in Forest Blue, with a PMMA finish.