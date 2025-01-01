Dynabook ANZ Introduces Tecra A40-M and Tecra A60- M Copilot Enhanced Laptops

Dynabook ANZ Pty. Limited has announced the launch of its latest Copilot enhanced business devices: the 14.0" Tecra A40-M and 16.0" Tecra A60- M. These two new Windows 11 Pro laptops, powered by Intel Core Ultra processors (Series 1), combine the finest hardware with advanced AI to set new benchmarks in productivity and performance for businesses.

"At Dynabook ANZ, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that genuinely support the needs of our customers," said Angela Walker, General Manager, Dynabook ANZ. "By integrating Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and Copilot¹ AI capabilities, these new Tecra laptops not only enhance efficiency and security but also deliver an exceptional user experience, ensuring that our customers have access to the best and latest technology in the market to power their businesses efficiently."

The Tecra A60-M is Dynabook's first 16.0", AI-enhanced, high performance laptop tailored for mobile professionals. With a slim, portable design and a full-sized backlit 10 key integrated numeric keyboard, it meets the demands of mobile professionals. The 14.0" Tecra A40-M provides seamless productivity that is ideal for anywhere, anytime computing.

Both models feature Copilot AI with a dedicated Copilot key for instant AI assistance, streamlining operations and automating repetitive tasks. Enhancements include AI noise reduction for clear communication, a 5MP webcam with AI features like background blur and face framing, and AI-optimised battery management for extended usage.

These Tecra models stand out with their compact, lightweight, dark blue chassis that surpasses MIL-STD-810H standards for durability. Both laptops offer 16:10 WUXGA displays with touch options, full size backlit keyboards with conferencing hotkeys for Microsoft Teams or Zoom and spacious ClickPads.

As Secured-core PCs, the Tecra A40-M and A60-M are among the most secure laptops available and provide comprehensive protection against security and privacy threats. These laptops also feature advanced hardware and software security measures, including Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption, and can be configured with optional face and/or fingerprint biometric scanners or smart card reader, ensuring that data remains safe and secure.

With support for Wi-Fi 6E and a LAN port, these Tecra laptops ensure fast, reliable network access. They also feature a variety of essential ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot, providing a clutter-free workspace. The high-resolution display and enhanced audio and video capabilities make them perfect for collaborative and solo work and the USB-C port leads to endless connectivity possibilities.

Dynabook laptops boast one of the lowest failure rates in the industry. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimise downtime, reduce IT costs and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

Pricing for Tecra A40-M starts at AU$ 1475 inc. GST and Tecra A60-M starts at AU$ 1500 inc. GST.