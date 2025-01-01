Synology Showcases Latest Surveillance Lineup

Synology attended the Security Exhibition & Conference 2024, Australia's premier security tradeshow, showcasing its latest advancements in on-premises and cloud surveillance solutions, addressing the critical surveillance needs of businesses today.

The showcased solutions highlighted smart surveillance with AI capabilities, scalable systems for large-scale deployment, and the upcoming direct-to-cloud VSaaS solution, all aimed at significantly improving the security and efficiency of enterprise surveillance systems.

"Since the launch of Surveillance Station in 2009, Synology has protected physical assets at over 515,000 sites across industries worldwide. We've recognised exponential growth in the surveillance market in Australia, especially the demand for scalable storage and AI-integrated applications," said Joshua Orren Hermawan, ANZ Country Manager of Synology. "With Synology's expertise in offering scalable and intelligent solutions, we are very pleased to participate in the Security Exhibition and introduce tailored features that cater to these requirements."

With the combination of on-camera and server-based AI capabilities, Synology provides users with timely and accurate alerts, enabling faster incident response. Features including Intrusion Detection, Instant Search, License Plate and Facial Recognition allow users to more reliably identify potential threats, quickly track down and retrieve relevant footage, and optimize business operations with smart automation.

Synology exhibited a variety of enterprise-grade storage servers, ranging from small servers suitable for branch offices to PB-level large-capacity servers for archiving video files at headquarters. These solutions meet retention policies without interrupting daily operations. With the Centralised Management System (CMS) software, up to 10,000 cameras from 1,000 sites can be recorded and managed on a single portal, enabling seamless cross-site management.

Expanding Synology's surveillance ecosystem, Synology also showcased the upcoming C2 Surveillance Station and a companion lineup of C2 cameras. This upcoming offering enables new deployment possibilities with secure cloud video surveillance. C2 cameras deploy in mere minutes, making it fast and simple to monitor challenging environments where installing local recording servers is not feasible.