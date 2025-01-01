Ring Introduces Next Generation Battery Video Doorbell

Ring introduced the new Ring Battery Video Doorbell, the next generation of Ring’s bestselling doorbell – the Video Doorbell 2nd Gen. This new device comes with added features including Head-to-Toe HD video, Colour Night Vision and seamless DIY installation. Battery Video Doorbell delivers up to 23% longer battery life than the previous model.

“We’re thrilled to announce the next generation of our bestselling doorbell is coming to homes across Australia and New Zealand, following the popularity of previous models. The new Battery Video Doorbell comes with a suite of impressive features, from Head-to-Toe HD video and Colour Night Vision, to customisable and advanced privacy settings, all with the versatility of battery power, making it a great fit for our Aussie and Kiwi customers,” said Mark Fletcher, Ring Managing Director, APAC.

Head-to-Toe HD video is now available on Ring Battery Video Doorbell, providing the same view that customers enjoy on the Doorbell Plus and Pro models. Battery Video Doorbell includes HD video and 150-degree by 150-degree field of view, giving customers a head-to-toe vision of all their visitors. With Head-to-Toe video, customers get a 66 percent taller view compared to the previous generation, making features like Package Alerts (available with a Ring Protect subscription) even more helpful by easily seeing deliveries on a doorstep.

Like all Ring doorbells and cameras, Battery Video Doorbell features motion detection with Customisable Motion Zones and real-time alerts, Live View, and the ability to talk to anyone on the other end of the doorbell at anytime, via the Two-Way Talk function.

With a Ring Protect subscription, customers can access Smart Alerts, which inform them if there’s a person or a package at their door, and also receive Rich Notifications to see exactly what triggered an alert with a photo preview in pop-up notifications on their phone. Customers will also be able to store the camera’s captured footage in the cloud for up to 180 days.

Battery Video Doorbell works seamlessly with other Ring devices and is fully compatible with Alexa-enabled devices, allowing customers to create an integrated whole-home system. Customers can conveniently receive motion alerts on connected Alexa devices, meaning they can see, hear and speak to visitors through an Echo or Fire TV.

With an all-new push-pin mount design, Battery Video Doorbell can be installed and removed easily – customers simply push to securely attach the doorbell to the wall mount, and when it’s time to recharge the battery, customers can easily release the doorbell from the mount by inserting the new push-pin tool.

Battery Video Doorbell is available for AU$ 149 AUD and NZ$ 169 on Ring.com, Amazon.com.au and select retailers in Australia and New Zealand including jbhifi.com.au, jbhifi.co.nz and noelleeming.co.nz. Devices will start shipping to customers on September 4, 2024.