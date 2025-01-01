Epson launches ColorWorks C8010 Colour Label Printer

Epson has launched its newest on-demand colour inkjet label printer – the ColorWorks C8010. Purpose-built for mid to high-volume batch runs in on-demand environments, the 4-inch ColorWorks C8010 is engineered for exceptional print quality, reliable performance and high-speed printing with advanced connectivity and cloud printing – allowing businesses to print almost any type of label.

Colour labelling is now being used across various applications to improve efficiency, quality and customisation. The new ColorWorks C8010 helps companies eliminate multi-step printing processes and the stockpiling of pre-printed colour label rolls to print state-of-the-art, high-quality labels in real time.

The ColorWorks C8010 is designed to meet the high-volume label production needs of businesses in several markets, including prime and boutique, product ID and warehousing and logistics.

The powerful printer features advanced PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology, combining exceptional image quality and sharp precision at incredible speeds, printing multiple labels with variable data at speeds up to 30.48 cm per second.

The PrecisionCore permanent printhead allows for fewer interventions and low maintenance costs, making it ideal for busy, on-demand environments.

Durable, high-performance UltraChrome DL pigment inks provide high-quality, long-lasting labels that resist smudging, smearing and fading. Customers can choose between Gloss and Matte Black ink to fit labelling needs. New high-capacity ink packs are ideal for high-volume batch runs, allowing for fewer interventions and offering low cost per millilitre and low consumable waste.

Advanced connectivity, such as cloud printing and optional Wi-Fi, helps to maximise workflow. Epson Cloud Solution PORT offers remote management for powerful fleet productivity to better manage efficiency and optimise printer workflow, including viewing printer status, ink consumption and operation history.

Epson ColorWorks on-demand label printers are designed to help businesses print as many types of labels as possible with full-colour capabilities, single-step colour printing simplicity and powerful PrecisionCore technology to produce state-of-the-art, high-quality labels in real time, eliminating the need for excess inventory and potentially reducing pre-printed label waste.

The ColorWorks C8010 colour inkjet label printer is now available in Australia and New Zealand through Epson’s authorised partners.

The printer includes a 1-year exchange warranty with extended service plans available for up to a total of 3 years of continuous coverage.