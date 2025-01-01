Sony Adds WF-C510 to Truly Wireless Earbud Range

Sony has announced the WF-C510 truly wireless earbuds offering Sony’s renowned quality sound in a compact design. The earbuds boast longer battery life and comfortable design along with enhanced features at an affordable price, making them ideal for listening your way all day.

Sporting a smaller and more compact design than previous generations, the WF-C510 are all about comfort. The WF-C510 are Sony’s smallest ever closed type earbuds so even those with smaller ears can achieve a more stable fit. The WF-C510 headphones combine a shape that matches the human ear with an ergonomic surface design for a stable fit.

The WF-C510 design was based on extensive ear shape data collated since introducing the world’s first in-ear headphones in 1982, as well as evaluation of the sensitivity of various types of ears, to ensure an ideal shape that is comfortable for many people.

The earbuds also feature a rounded design and matte finish for additional comfort. Plus, a flat and wider surface button has been added to ensure effortless operation.

With smaller earbuds comes a smaller charging case. The compact cylindrical charging case has a thinner design compared to the previous model making it even more convenient to carry in a pocket or bag, allowing you to take the earbuds wherever you go. They also include a long-lasting battery life of up to 11 hours, so you can enjoy a full day of uninterrupted play time, which can be extended with up to 60 minutes on a five-minute quick charge.

You can also find the colour that suits you best with a choice of blue, yellow, black or white, allowing you to combine texture, quality and colour to create your own style.

The WF-C510 are compatible with Sony’s Multipoint Connection which lets you connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously. The earbuds also feature Ambient Sound Mode which allows you to hear the sound around you while listening to your music. In addition, by turning on the "Voice Focus" function, the WF-C510 captures human voices while suppressing noise.You can personalise the sound settings within the Sony | Headphones Connect app.

Thanks to DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), the earbuds deliver high quality sound and create an authentic listening experience. With well-balanced sound tuning from low to high frequencies, vocals are natural and clear. You can also experience immersive 360 Reality Audio for spatial listening.

TheWF-C510will be available in blue, yellow, black and white in New Zealand from October2024, with a suggested RRP of NZ$ 149.95.