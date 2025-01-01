GoPro Announces Two New Cameras: HERO13 Black and the New Hero

GoPro has announced two new cameras: the top-of-the-line NZ$749 HERO13 Black with HB-Series Lenses and the smallest, simplest 4K camera, the NZ$379 HERO.
Each camera offers unique new features that build upon GoPro-patented, customer-favourite technologies.
“This year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro Community,” says GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “HERO13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that HERO13 automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance. And then there’s HERO, the smallest, lightest 4K GoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality.”
HERO13 Black has a best-in-class 5.3K 60 frames per second video, Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth stabilisation, and core GoPro characteristics. It also features the new 13x Burst Slo-Mo to capture up to 400 frames per second at HD-quality 720p video, 5.3K at 120 frames per second and 900p at 360 frames per second video.
A redesigned, 10% larger capacity, more power-efficient Enduro Battery (1900mAh) combines with improved power efficiency and a redesigned battery enclosure to deliver longer runtimes in all conditions. HERO13 Black provides 1.5 hours of continuous recording in the highest resolution 4K30 and 5.3K30 settings, plus over 2.5 hours at HD-quality 1080p30.
A new Snap and Go Magnetic Latch Mounting allows for a quick clip and release, and new WiFi 6 support has been added for up to 40% faster content transfer speeds.
Amateur and professional video makers will enjoy the new Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR Video, which has broadcast-standard 10bit, Rec. 2100 colour space and a wider colour gamut than HDR alone.
HERO13 Black customers can choose between the standalone camera (NZ$749.99), the HERO13 Black Creator Edition (NZ$1129.99) complete with the Volta Power Grip, Media Mod and Light Mod, or activity-optimised HERO13 Black Accessory Bundles exclusive to GoPro.com.
All are available for preorder today. Preorder shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on 10 September.
In addition to the camera features, HERO13 Black customers can level up their creative game by adding the new HERO Black (HB) Series Lenses. HERO13 Black automatically detects each lens to provide optimal settings based on the lens type and the environment.
The four HB-Series Lenses are the only lenses compatible with GoPro's patented HyperSmooth stabilisation. They are also waterproof and scratch-resistant with hydrophobic coatings:
Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod and the ND Filter 4-Pack are sold separately from HERO13 Black and are now available for preorder at GoPro.com. Preorder shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on 10 September. Anamorphic Lens Mod will be available in 2025.
Both HERO13 Black and HERO are compatible with the Quik app to benefit from the following GoPro subscriber perks:
GoPro customers can unlock the above with the Premium (NZ$79.99/year) or Premium+ (NZ$199.99/year) GoPro subscriptions, available in the Quik app or at GoPro.com.