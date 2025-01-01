GoPro Announces Two New Cameras: HERO13 Black and the New Hero

GoPro has announced two new cameras: the top-of-the-line NZ$749 HERO13 Black with HB-Series Lenses and the smallest, simplest 4K camera, the NZ$379 HERO.

Each camera offers unique new features that build upon GoPro-patented, customer-favourite technologies.



“This year’s two new GoPro cameras are inspired by and built for the GoPro Community,” says GoPro Founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman. “HERO13 Black features four new interchangeable lens mods that HERO13 automatically detects and adjusts its settings for, magnetic latch mounting, GPS, and a more powerful battery that provides longer runtimes and improved thermal performance. And then there’s HERO, the smallest, lightest 4K GoPro ever with a screen that will appeal to new and experienced users with its rugged, ultralight design and impressive 4K image quality.”

HERO13 Black has a best-in-class 5.3K 60 frames per second video, Emmy Award-winning HyperSmooth stabilisation, and core GoPro characteristics. It also features the new 13x Burst Slo-Mo to capture up to 400 frames per second at HD-quality 720p video, 5.3K at 120 frames per second and 900p at 360 frames per second video.

A redesigned, 10% larger capacity, more power-efficient Enduro Battery (1900mAh) combines with improved power efficiency and a redesigned battery enclosure to deliver longer runtimes in all conditions. HERO13 Black provides 1.5 hours of continuous recording in the highest resolution 4K30 and 5.3K30 settings, plus over 2.5 hours at HD-quality 1080p30.

A new Snap and Go Magnetic Latch Mounting allows for a quick clip and release, and new WiFi 6 support has been added for up to 40% faster content transfer speeds.

Amateur and professional video makers will enjoy the new Hybrid Log Gamma (HLG) HDR Video, which has broadcast-standard 10bit, Rec. 2100 colour space and a wider colour gamut than HDR alone.

HERO13 Black customers can choose between the standalone camera (NZ$749.99), the HERO13 Black Creator Edition (NZ$1129.99) complete with the Volta Power Grip, Media Mod and Light Mod, or activity-optimised HERO13 Black Accessory Bundles exclusive to GoPro.com.

All are available for preorder today. Preorder shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on 10 September.

In addition to the camera features, HERO13 Black customers can level up their creative game by adding the new HERO Black (HB) Series Lenses. HERO13 Black automatically detects each lens to provide optimal settings based on the lens type and the environment.

The four HB-Series Lenses are the only lenses compatible with GoPro's patented HyperSmooth stabilisation. They are also waterproof and scratch-resistant with hydrophobic coatings:

Ultra Wide Lens Mod (NZ$199.99) transforms HERO13 Black into the ultimate POV camera by capturing more in every shot with a 177° field of view and a new 1:1 aspect ratio, giving you more field of view and the freedom to crop your footage to widescreen 16:9 or vertical 9:16 shots— no matter how the camera is mounted. This lens maximises HyperSmooth performance for 360° Horizon Lock in-camera video stabilisation up to 4K60 resolution.

Macro Lens Mod (NZ$249.99) expands creative possibilities with a variable focus on objects in the distance and objects up to 4x closer than the standard GoPro lens. The variable focus ring lets you manually adjust the focus distance from as close as 4.3in (11cm).

Anamorphic Lens Mod (NZ$249.99) captures ultra-wide-angle, artistic footage with less distortion than traditional wide-angle perspectives in a dramatic 21:9 aspect ratio—just like in feature films. Cinematic lens flares add to the character of your footage, while in-camera “de-squeezing” makes it easy to capture, review and edit anamorphic content without intensive post-production workflows.

ND Filter 4-Pack (NZ$129.99) helps create cinematic motion blur in your shots with HB-Series neutral density (ND) filters in ND4 / ND8 / ND16 / ND32. Attach a filter, and the HERO13 Black automatically detects it, toggles into Auto Cinematic video mode, and dials in the best settings based on your environment.

Ultra Wide Lens Mod, Macro Lens Mod and the ND Filter 4-Pack are sold separately from HERO13 Black and are now available for preorder at GoPro.com. Preorder shipping and global retail on-shelf availability will begin on 10 September. Anamorphic Lens Mod will be available in 2025.

Both HERO13 Black and HERO are compatible with the Quik app to benefit from the following GoPro subscriber perks:

Highlight Videos Automatically Sent to Your Phone - Simply plug in your GoPro when connected to your home Wi-Fi. While it’s charging, your footage is automatically uploaded to the cloud and used to make a highlight video complete with beat-synced music and effects. Videos are automatically sent to your phone and ready to share.

Edit Your Shots with the Quik App – Tap into an array of easy-to-use tools that let you edit your footage like a pro. You can tweak the highlight videos created by the app or make your own videos from scratch. You can also zoom in, crop, add filters and data overlays, and more with your footage.

Easy Transferring + Unlimited Cloud Backup - Transferring photos and videos to your phone via the Quik app is a snap with wireless upload. There’s also unlimited cloud storage with hassle-free auto-upload. Just plug in your camera when connected to your home Wi-Fi and your GoPro does the rest.

GoPro customers can unlock the above with the Premium (NZ$79.99/year) or Premium+ (NZ$199.99/year) GoPro subscriptions, available in the Quik app or at GoPro.com.