New motorola razr 50 Ultra Launches in New Zealand

Motorola is releasing its all new motorola razr 50 ultra in New Zealand, 20 years after the groundbreaking launch of the RAZR V3. The motorola razr 50 ultra offers customers a fusion of nostalgia, cutting-edge design, and forward-thinking technology.

The company says it features the largest, most intelligent external display of any flip phone1 at 4.0”, seamlessly powered by integrated AI technology all throughout.

Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola Greater Asia Pacific said, “We're thrilled to be expanding our presence in New Zealand. After launching the moto g range earlier this year, followed by our flagship motorola edge family in July, Kiwis can now finally experience the innovation of our motorola razr 50 ultra.

“As the pioneer of the flip phone, no one knows more about foldable devices than Motorola. Twenty years ago, Motorola redefined how people viewed and used mobile phones – the razr became the first device to be a true fashion accessory, and who could forget the satisfying snap of flipping it shut at the end of a call? Now, two decades later, we are reintroducing this iconic device to the New Zealand market and challenging the status quo to redefine the smartphone experience.”

The motorola razr 50 ultra continues to tap into Motorola’s pool of global partnerships, featuring a Pantone-accredited Midnight Blue colourway in the brand’s distinctive vegan leather finish.

For the first time ever, razr users will also be able to have access to Google’s Gemini app from their external display, offering a more personalised, functional and creative experience.

Kurt Bonnici added, “This release is extremely significant for Motorola as we look forward to deepening our commitment in New Zealand and elevating our offering even further in the months and years ahead."

The motorola razr 50 ultra powered by moto ai, gives users new ways to interact, capture, and create. Thanks to its large external display, you can do it all without flipping the phone open.

You can capture next-level photos and videos with the dual 50MP camera system and telephoto zoom lens, or use it with Flex View, using motorola razr 50 ultra like a camcorder. And when you want to view things on a bigger screen, just flip open for an ultra-smooth, vivid 6.9" pOLED display.

Add to that a soft and durable vegan leather finish, underwater protection, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, and you have a top tier phone.

The motorola razr 50 ultra, RRP NZ$1,999, is available in a timeless Midnight Blue from Spark, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and PBTech.