Panasonic Returns to US TV Market with New OLED Models with Fire TV Built-In

Panasonic announced its return to the US with its TVs after a decade-long absence. The new line-up includes OLED (Z95A and Z85A) and Mini-LED (W95A) TVs ranging from 55 to 85 inches, all designed and developed in Japan, showcasing Panasonic's outstanding picture quality.

Yasunari Anan, Executive Vice President of Panasonic Entertainment & Communication Co., Ltd., said: “The United States is crucially important to us, and ever since we left ten years ago, it has been my mission to find a way to return. Today is the end of that long journey and the beginning of a new one to bring new choice to US consumers. From this year, we have started a global collaboration with Amazon so that new Panasonic smart TVs will have Fire TV built in. These TVs have already been launched in Japan, Asia, Oceania, and Europe and the response from consumers has absolutely exceeded our expectations. We are confident US consumers are also going to be thrilled with them.”

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with Panasonic—combining their outstanding picture quality together with Fire TV's content-forward streaming experience—to U.S. customers," said Daniel Rausch, VP of Alexa and Fire TV at Amazon. "This new lineup offers OLED and Mini LED displays—firsts for Fire TV built in—as well as the immersive Fire TV Ambient Experience. Customers in other countries have been loving the brilliant display, seamless Alexa integration, and impressive audio these smart TVs offer. We look forward to bringing this premium viewing experience to even more customers."

Panasonic, one of Japan’s most popular consumer electronics brands, was driven to re-enter the US by a strong belief in the unmet demand for their televisions, particularly among consumers seeking the highest possible picture quality. Panasonic's collaboration with Hollywood professionals has resulted in TVs that deliver an exceptional viewing experience right out of the box, reflecting their renowned Japanese precision and expertise.

In addition to the demand for high-quality picture performance, the rise of smart homes has transformed consumer expectations. Panasonic recognised that today's viewers desire more than just great picture quality; they seek smart experiences that seamlessly integrate with their evolving smart home environments. By partnering with Amazon, Panasonic has ensured that their TVs provide outstanding smart capabilities, allowing users to connect effortlessly with other devices and platforms.

Panasonic announced that it will initially sell three series of TVs in the United States. The flagship Z95A OLED TV, available in 65”; the Z85A OLED TV, available in 65” and 55” sizes. In addition, Panasonic will also sell the W95 mini-LED series, available in 55”, 65”, 75”, and 85” sizes. All of these TVs are substantially the same as those sold by the brand in other regions, with some minor regional differences.

Technics engineers have also meticulously tuned the Z95A displays to ensure content is viewed and heard as intended by its creators, with 360 Soundscape Pro tuned by Technics, featuring multidirectional speakers and Dolby Atmos support, delivering immersive 3D surround sound.



The latest Mini LED panel technology featured in the W95A brings enhanced backlight control with Local Dimming Ultra for the tightest reproduction of image brightness and darkness. This Panasonic engineering minimises the “halo effect” found on many LCD TVs, and a Quantum Dot Sheet brings further superior color reproduction and contrast enhancements.

Thanks to a global collaboration with Amazon, Panasonic’s newly launched TVs seamlessly integrate streaming and live TV channels, apps, and tailored recommendations on one main home screen so you can quickly find what you want without the endless scrolling. Users can create up to six user profiles and have access to unique watchlists, personalised recommendations, and settings. They include the Voice Remote with Alexa to easily launch apps, play music, search for titles, and more, using your voice. The Z95A also has far-field voice control with Alexa, so you can easily control your entertainment experience with your voice from across the living room without reaching for the remote.

These TVs are also hubs for smart home management. Fully compatible with Alexa-enabled devices such as Ring Doorbells, they feature a smart home dashboard, enabling users to monitor and control their connected home ecosystem seamlessly. They all also transform into dynamic displays when content is not streaming with the Fire TV Ambient Experience. The Ambient Experience turns the biggest screen in your home into a beautiful, always-on smart display rotating through beautiful art, personal photos, and glanceable information like calendars and reminders that keep you updated throughout the day through customisable Alexa widgets.

The Panasonic TVs with Fire TV are already available in New Zealand.