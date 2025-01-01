reMarkable Unveils reMarkable Paper Pro with Colour Display

Featuring an 11.8-inch color display, adjustable reading light, and paper-like writing feel, reMarkable Paper Pro is designed to help knowledge workers capture, refine, and elevate their thoughts in a world full of distractions.

“Millions of people around the world rely on reMarkable to find focus and do their best work,” said Phil Hess, CEO of reMarkable. “reMarkable Paper Pro makes the experience even better, adding just enough technology to your workflow without getting in your brain’s way. We’ve built upon the success of reMarkable 2 to create a device that offers the best writing and reading experience ever on a paper tablet.”

For the first time on a reMarkable paper tablet, users can write and read in color. This experience is made possible by reMarkable Paper Pro’s biggest innovation: the new Canvas Color display stack, custom-made by reMarkable.

The introduction of color creates completely new opportunities to express, visualise, and arrange thoughts — whether it's signing a contract in blue pen, marking up a report in red ink, or adding eye-catching yellow highlights to meeting or study notes. The display supports nine different colors — which can be blended and layered — when writing and sketching, and thousands when reading.

Other paper tablets put a filter on top of a black-and-white display to produce colors. On reMarkable Paper Pro, colored ink particles inside the display move around to render what users write and read. The natural colors evoke the feeling of a printed newspaper page.

Compared to LCDs or LED screens found on laptops and smartphones, the Canvas Color display doesn’t use bright, flickering lights to produce colors. The low-glare display reflects natural light for a more comfortable reading experience. In dim lighting conditions, a new adjustable reading light softly illuminates the display, making it possible to read and work for hours without eye strain.

The display sets a new industry benchmark for responsiveness, with latency as low as 12 ms — a 40% improvement compared to reMarkable 2. It also gives users 30% more space to fill with their thoughts and ideas, and reduces the distance between the Marker tip and the digital ink to less than 1 mm.

“reMarkable Paper Pro uses advanced technology to recreate something unimaginably complex yet incredibly simple: the feeling of putting pen to paper,” said Mats Herding Solberg, chief design officer of reMarkable. “It’s perfect for anyone who wants to bring the focus and clarity you get from working on paper into the digital age.”

reMarkable Paper Pro’s powerful digital tools make it an ideal companion for working professionals. Dozens of built-in templates provide a starting point for everything from team meetings to to-do lists. Folders, tags, and virtually limitless pages keep notes and documents neatly arranged and easy to find. Users can seamlessly combine handwritten and typed notes on the same page with the new Markers and Type Folio keyboard, and continue their work in the desktop and mobile apps.

Robust security features keep brilliant ideas and important memos private and safe. reMarkable Paper Pro encrypts files automatically and supports secure boot to prevent software tampering. Users can also protect their paper tablet with a personal passcode. When users move files across devices and apps, data is protected both in transit and at rest.

The design of reMarkable Paper Pro, in anodised aluminium and glass, takes its inspiration from a single, elegant stack of fresh, blank pages. At just 5.1 mm thin, it’s the thinnest device of its kind in the world, yet it lasts up to two weeks on a single charge. Users can personalise their reMarkable Paper Pro by adding a protective folio, available in six different colors and finishes.

reMarkable Paper Pro is available to order today on remarkable.com and bestbuy.com. On remarkable.com, it comes bundled with a Marker (US$579) or Marker Plus (US$629).