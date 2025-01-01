Logi PLAY 2024 - Gaming and Tech Innovation Unleashed

Logitech G will kick off Logi PLAY 2024, on 18 September 2024. The main event will feature new product reveals, partnership announcements and exciting community activations. With a planned live stream, Logitech G’s community and fans are invited to watch the event simply by providing their email address on the Logi PLAY webpage.

The event underscores Logitech G's commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology and fostering a community that thrives on creativity and innovation. Logi PLAY 2024 promises something for everyone, from esports athletes to casual gamers, highlighting the brand's dedication to enhancing the gaming experience.

Logi PLAY 2024 marks Logitech G's biggest celebration of gaming, with events streaming from locations across the globe, including Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Madrid, São Paulo, Silicon Valley and many more ensuring gamers everywhere can participate.

The events start from 18 September 2024 at 05:00 AM NZT. Viewers can join the live stream on Logitech G’s official streaming channels, including Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.