Logitech G Launches the Next Generation of PRO Series Mice and Keyboard

Logitech G announced at Logi PLAY the launch of its latest PRO Series gear, designed to meet the demands of elite esports athletes and competitive gamers. The new lineup includes the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX Gaming Mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID Gaming Keyboard.

“We pour a lot into our PRO series products, focusing on innovations that deliver immediate performance gains by forming deep partnerships with pros to meet their exacting needs. This research and design practice not only allows us to identify and create product breakthroughs but also serves as a performance test bed that ultimately serves the entire gaming community,” said Chris Pate, Head of PRO Series Product Development at Logitech G. “With our new PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, our new ambidextrous PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, and our first magnetic analog rapid trigger keyboard, the PRO X TKL RAPID, we’re meeting gamers’ needs for the highest performance gear possible”

Over the past three years, Logitech G has worked with hundreds of professional esports athletes to create the next generation of PRO Series gear. These new products, combined with the current line-up of PRO Series gear, offer players the shape, playstyle, and functionality choices they need to find the best fit for them. Players can also feel confident that as a PRO Series product, each guarantees the highest level of performance across mice and keyboards. The newest additions to the PRO Series include:

PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX: The Asymmetrical Gaming Sharpshooter

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is the cornerstone of these new releases. It features a brand-new, asymmetrical, right-handed design developed with feedback from professional gamers in titles like Counter-Strike and Valorant. This new mouse has an upgraded LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, designed to support 8KHz polling, delivering ultra-fast and responsive performance. The HERO 2 sensor was re-engineered to help achieve 8kHz polling, offering unmatched tracking performance with speeds over 888 inches per second.

“The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX feels like an extension of my hand, and that kind of comfort is crucial in high-stakes matches,” said Nikola “NiKo” Kovač, G2 Esports, Counter-Strike 2. “DEX delivers on the quality, precision, and speed that I told Logitech I need to win.”

PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED: An Upgrade to the Iconic PRO Wireless

In addition to launching a brand new right-handed PRO gaming mouse, Logitech G is launching the Logitech G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED. The new PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED takes the original ambidextrous design of the PRO Wireless gaming mouse to the next level with state-of-the-art components and performance enhancements. This is an evolution of an esports icon featuring the latest LIGHTSPEED and HERO 2 updates.

“If you are a fan of ambidextrous mice, the G PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is definitely the one I recommend!” said Evan “evv” De Couto, FlyQuest RED, Valorant. “It's such a fast and responsive mouse, and its shape is effortless to hold, which makes adjusting to your targets more precise and simple.”

PRO X TKL RAPID: The First Pro Grade Rapid Trigger Keyboard

The PRO X TKL RAPID is Logitech G's debut magnetic analog keyboard, offering adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger functionality. These features empower professionals to execute movements and commands with exceptional speed and precision. The keyboard's actuation points and rapid trigger settings can be adjusted instantly without software, making it ideal for esports pros who must configure new hardware on systems where software installation isn't allowed.

Its magnetic analog switches were custom designed by Logitech G engineers to have industry-leading response linearity, adjustable actuation points and rapid trigger capability for precise and swift movements.

With G HUB Integration, KEYCONTROL provides detailed control of rapid trigger and switches travel settings, multi-actuation assignments, and multiple command layers. Users can also access the G HUB community and pro player settings to optimise their keyboard's capabilities.