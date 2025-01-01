Galaxy Tab S10 Series is AI-Ready

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+, their first tablets purpose-built for AI. The premium hardware includes 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays — the ideal canvas for the intuitive S Pen bundled with both models. Performance upgrades for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra include an 18% increase in CPU, 28% increase in GPU, and 14% increase in NPU compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

This improved processing power enables faster and more responsive AI features, which are now easily accessible with written prompts using the new Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboards to customise the AI assistant. The latest software includes features such as Note Assist and Drawing Assist, optimised for the tablet form factor. The Galaxy Tab S10 series also acts as a home AI device, with a 3D Map View that gives a visual overview of the home and all connected devices to streamline device management across the SmartThings ecosystem. Robust Samsung Knox security ensures data privacy and control, while innovative materials underscore Samsung’s commitment to a more sustainable future.

“The Galaxy Tab S10 series is the first tablet built with AI enhancements available right out of the box, and it’s the latest addition to the Galaxy AI family,” said MC Lee, VP, Head of Galaxy Ecosystems Business Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We’re proud to add to our seamless ecosystem of connected devices, bringing versatile experiences that only an AI tablet can offer through the Galaxy Tab S10 series’ blend of power and portability.”

With Super-Fast Charging, the Galaxy Tab S10 series allows the device to be used for longer, with less time spent waiting to charge.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra’s 14.6-inch display and Galaxy Tab S10+’s 12.4-inch display both feature a vibrant yet natural viewing experience, even outdoors. Every detail remains clear from any angle and in any environment with advanced anti-reflective technology, minimising distracting glare and reducing the reflection rate. The tablets’ quad speaker setup is further enhanced with AI-powered Dialogue Boost, which amplifies voices over unwanted noise to create ultra-clear audio. For use on the go, the Galaxy Tab S10 series offers an IP68 rating further protected by enhanced Armor Aluminum.

Notetaking is a breeze on the tablet's large display with Note Assist and the intuitive S Pen. Schoolwork, note-taking, and personal journaling become more efficient with automated transcriptions and summaries provided by AI. With PDF Overlay Translation, the Galaxy Tab S10 series can seamlessly translate PDFs via an on-screen overlay. Handwriting Help cleans up untidy handwritten notes, too.

Galaxy AI’s Sketch to Image makes the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra perfect for turning imagination into reality, as the ideal creative assistant for overcoming mental roadblocks.

A MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset powers both models, with 12 GB + 256 GB or 12 GB + 512 GB RAM and storage options. Both have Wi-Fi 7 and an option for 5G mobile data. The main cameras are 13 MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide, and the front camera has a 12 MP + 12 MP Ultra Wide sensor on the S10 Ultra and 12 MP Ultra Wide on the S10_

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S10+ are available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.