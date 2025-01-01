Samsung Expands S24 Series with S24 FE

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has introduced the Galaxy S24 FE, the latest addition to the Galaxy AI1 ecosystem that delivers premium mobile experiences to more users.

Powered by the AI-based ProVisual Engine and Galaxy AI’s Photo Assist features, Galaxy S24 FE showcases an enhanced camera setup that empowers users to be more creative. It’s the perfect device for gaming with a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a long-lasting 4,700mAh battery, and a powerful Exynos 2400 series chipset. Galaxy S24 FE offers premium Galaxy AI tools and ecosystem connectivity to enhance communication, productivity and creativity, all housed in an iconic design and protected by robust Samsung Knox security.

“We want everyone to enjoy all the benefits of our latest mobile innovations,” said SeaYoung Lee, Corporate EVP and Head of the Samsung Electronics Smartphone Research and Development team.

“Galaxy AI opens so many new experiences for users, helping them communicate, and be more creative and productive. Galaxy S24 FE makes the powerful performance and premium Galaxy AI capabilities of the S24 series available to even more people.”

Galaxy S24 FE makes it easy for anyone to take stunning photos and videos. Its premium camera setup features a 50MP wide lens and 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom, both supported by optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP selfie camera.

Samsung’s dynamic ProVisual Engine, an AI-driven camera engine that improves the camera system’s capabilities, further elevates visual quality. Making its debut in the FE series, ProVisual Engine features vastly improved technology that leverages advanced AI algorithms to deliver breathtaking detail and remarkably subtle textures.

The Exynos 2400 series chipset enables an uncompromised gaming experience compatible with cutting-edge features such as Ray Tracing. Its vapour chamber is 10% larger, improving cooling to maintain peak performance for longer durations. The 6.7-inch adaptive Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is the largest display ever used in the FE series, with an up to 120Hz refresh rate that provides a smooth viewing experience. The phone has 8 GB + 128 GB, 8 GB + 256 GB and 8 GB + 512 GB storage models.

Galaxy S24 FE incorporates the same advanced AI experience as the Galaxy S24 series. Designed to enhance work, simplify communication, and increase connectivity, Galaxy AI on the S24 FE offers tools that unlock new possibilities.

The Galaxy S24 FE is available for order now in the Blue, Graphite, Gray and Mint colours.