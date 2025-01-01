HoverAir HOVERAir X1 Available in New Zealand Retail Stores

The world’s first palm-sized autonomous drone explicitly designed for hands-free aerial photography and videography, the HOVERAir X1, is now available in New Zealand.

Small and portable, the HOVERAir X1 is the perfect on-the-go partner. It combines cutting-edge hardware and computer vision technology to fly, track and record video automatically without the need for a clunky controller or app.

Users launch the drone from their hand, and it follows them, capturing photos or video with a built-in camera.

Weighing just 125 grams, it's lighter than your mobile phone. Its sleek, enclosed design makes it safe to fly around anyone, and the foldable frame slips easily into pockets or handbags.

With recording capabilities of 2.7K at 30 frames per second and boasting over five pre-programmed modes, users can set up a shot and with a press of a button, the HOVERAir X1 will do the rest.

A series of intuitive flight paths allows the best aerial shots, and cinematic modes such as Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit and Hover, and Bird’s Eye offer unique angles that once required manual control.

The HOVERAir X1 can navigate accurately and maintain stability indoors and outdoors without needing GPS, providing seamless transitions between diverse environments and altitudes for content creation.

A companion app allows access to advanced flight modes, tweaking flight parameters, editing and sharing content directly on social platforms.

Founded by Mengqiu (MQ) Wang, an Otago University graduate who went on to achieve a PhD at Standford University, HOVERAir has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign for the next model, the HOVERAir X1 PRO and PRO Max, which will increase the drone's capabilities to 8K at 30 FPS. The campaign video was shot in the South Island, with 70 scenes across mountain snow, forest and beach locations. This campaign has already raised over 7.4 million dollars to develop their new drone.

The HOVERAir X1 (RRP $749) is available from Noel Leeming stores nationwide.