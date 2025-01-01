Amazon Launches Smart Home Security Cameras Blink in New Zealand

Blink smart home security, an Amazon company, is launching into the New Zealand and Australian markets. It offers a range of smart security cameras featuring up to two years of battery life. Customers can now purchase Blink products and accessories, including Blink Outdoor 4 and Blink Mini 2, in-store from JB Hi-Fi, Noel Leeming, PB Tech and Amazon.com.au.



The new Blink range offers an affordable solution for local customers, with prices starting at just NZ$79. These Wi-Fi-connected cameras make home security simple—set-up is easy, and customers can monitor their home from anywhere by seeing, hearing, and speaking to visitors directly through the free Blink app on their smartphone. Blink’s cameras are designed for every home and offer up to two years of battery life with just two AA batteries and local storage options.



Blink’s custom-built proprietary chip is at the core of its products. The chip is expertly designed to save power, extending battery life up to an impressive two years for Blink’s wireless camera, Outdoor 4, while also enabling smart notifications with powerful features like person detection through on-device computer vision. With person detection, a Blink Subscription Plus Plan feature, you'll get notified whenever a person is detected (versus an object or an animal).



“We know that Kiwis want to invest in home security products but that cost-of-living pressures are impacting us all. We’re thrilled to launch Blink in New Zealand and Australia, bringing our customers more feature-packed options at incredible value,” said Mark Fletcher, Blink Managing Director, APAC. “For those considering the installation of a smart home security system, the Outdoor 4 and Mini 2 cameras from Blink are an ideal, and affordable, place to start.”



Blink’s launch in New Zealand will include the following products:

Blink Mini 2, a plug-in camera, with HD night view in colour and built-in spotlight, from NZ$79 and available in one or two packs. Mini 2’s weather-resistant design allows it to be used outdoors as well, when purchased with the Blink Weather Resistant Power Adaptor – sold separately for NZ$19 or as part of a bundle with the Mini 2, starting at NZ$79. This 4m adapter can also be used to provide non-stop power for Blink Outdoor 4.

Blink Outdoor 4, a wireless outdoor camera powered by two AA batteries, with up to two years of battery life and enhanced motion detection. It costs NZ$169 and is available in one, two, three or five packs. The Blink Outdoor 4 delivers 1080p streaming for HD live view, infrared night vision, crisp two-way audio and a wide field of view. The camera also features advanced dual-zone motion detection. All image processing takes place locally on-device.

Outdoor 4 comes with the Blink Sync Module 2, allowing customers to conveniently control up to ten Blink cameras from the Blink app—and view, share and store motion events locally for no additional fee. The Sync Module 2 plugs into an electrical outlet and connects to Wi-Fi, storing events on a USB drive (sold separately). Clips stored locally will stay until deleted manually. The Sync Module 2 is required for Outdoor 4 and comes included in the one-, two-, three- or five-camera packs, starting from NZ$169. The Sync Module 2 is also available separately for NZ$89.

Blink customers can maximise their smart security with a Blink Subscription Plan. Customers can save and share clips and view live recordings from their Blink devices conveniently in the cloud with unlimited cloud storage for up to 60 days. A Blink Subscription Plan also provides access to advanced features like person detection, Blink Moments (Plus Plan only), and more – all through the Blink app on your smartphone.



Customers who purchase a Blink camera will receive a 30-day free trial of Blink’s Subscription Plan. Two tiers are available: Basic and Plus, with basic plans starting at NZ$5 per month and plus plans starting at NZ$15 per month.



Alexa customers can use the Alexa Blink Smart Home Skill to connect their Blink cameras to Echo devices, receive alerts, check live view on-demand, arm and disarm their cameras and more.