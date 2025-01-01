Sony Expands LinkBuds Range With LinkBuds Fit, LinkBuds Open and LinkBuds Speaker

Sony has expanded its LinkBuds range with the LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open wireless earbuds and LinkBuds Speaker.

Since the LinkBuds series first launched in 2022 with a unique ring design, its focus has been on comfort and linking the online and offline worlds. Sony continues this approach with the new LinkBuds range, designed for those with an active lifestyle.

The LinkBuds Speaker is a seamless addition to the LinkBuds family. Auto Switch swaps playback between LinkBuds Fit, LinkBuds Open and LinkBuds S with the LinkBuds Speaker automatically depending on the situation for a seamless listening experience

Sony is also continuing its collaboration with three-time GRAMMY-winning, multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo on the LinkBuds series as part of Sony’s For The Music audio campaign. Following a successful collaboration on the LinkBuds S last year, LinkBuds Fit and LinkBuds Open are also available in Olivia’s signature violet colour. They have been designed in collaboration with the singer-songwriter herself and offer custom EQ settings to deliver an optimal listening experience, as well as an EQ user interface selected by Olivia.

The LinkBuds Fit brings unrivalled comfort with newly developed Fitting Supporters and Earbuds Tips, seamless noise and ambient sound control and a range of colours to suit any style: black, white, green and Olivia Rodrigo’s violet colour.

LinkBuds Fit provide exceptional audio and call clarity. Thanks to a specially designed driver unit Dynamic Driver X, also seen within the WF-1000XM5 noise cancelling earbuds, the LinkBuds Fit offer richer and more detailed vocals. The diaphragm structure combines several materials for the dome and the edge, achieving low distortion and clear sound quality. LinkBuds Fit also supports High-Resolution Audio Wireless and DSEE Extreme. Precise Voice Pickup Technology optimally controls microphones on the outside and inside of the earbud. Advanced audio signal processing makes conversations clear, even in noisy environments.

LinkBuds Open offers well-balanced, high-quality audio with clear mid to high ranges, powered by Sony’s Integrated Processor V2 and a specially designed 11mm ring-shaped driver unit. A high-compliance diaphragm and powerful neodymium magnet were selected to reproduce clear mid and high-frequency sound. LinkBuds Open also support DSEETM (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine) and features precise voice pick-up technology for ultra-clear, noise-free calls.

LinkBuds Speaker allows you to stay connected to your music all day long with its smart features, including Auto Switch, that offer enhanced connectivity and well-balanced sound quality. Talk and listen in total clarity and enjoy the freedom of mobility with a long battery life and a convenient carrying strap.

All these will be available in New Zealand from November 2024. LinkBuds Fit will have a SRP of NZ$459.9, the LinkBuds Open will have a SRP of NZ$419.9 and LinkBuds Speaker comes with a SRP of NZ$349.95.