Uber Accelerates Its Work to Eliminate Platform Emissions in Aotearoa

Overnight in London, Uber hosted its second annual climate event, GO–GET Zero. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi unveiled a range of product updates and new initiatives that will accelerate Uber’s global ambition to become a zero-emissions platform by 2040. At the same time, Uber New Zealand reinforced its commitment to lowering costs and removing barriers for local driver partners looking to switch to an electric vehicle (EV), while providing riders more sustainable options to get around town.

From today, Uber will begin transitioning its Green product—which currently matches riders with a low—or no-emissions trip in a hybrid or EV—to a fully electric product. This means hybrids will be phased out of the vehicle mix for Uber Green, with the product becoming fully electric from April 2025. Uber Green will remain priced at parity with Uber X and be serviced exclusively by EVs.

“We hear regularly from our driver partners that high purchase costs are the biggest blocker when it comes to driving an EV. Knowing this, we feel a responsibility to use the power of our platform to help bring down those costs and make driving an EV on Uber a compelling value proposition for driver partners and delivery people,” said Emma Foley, Managing Director of Uber Australia and New Zealand. “At the same time, we know Kiwis are increasingly looking to make more environmentally conscious decisions across many aspects of their lives.”

To help grow the number of EVs on Uber to serve the increasing demand for electrical rideshare products, Uber committed $7.5 million in incentives to help driver-partners go electric last year. In the third quarter of this year, more than 400 EVs on the platform completed more than 220,000 trips across New Zealand (2,300+ zero-emissions trips per day!). Moreover, EVs completed nearly 4 per cent of all kilometres driven on the platform during this period. But there’s still a lot more work to be done.

In August, Uber partnered with BYD New Zealand to pilot a program offering new EVs to Auckland-based driver partners and delivery people via various affordable financing options. Today, they are expanding this program across New Zealand, with a supply of 500 BYD EVs, including the Dolphin, Atto 3 and Seal—all of which are available on Uber’s newly launched Vehicle Marketplace in New Zealand.

“Uber is an integral part of our major cities’ mobility infrastructure. BYD’s core mission is to cool the earth by one degree. Having fewer cars on the road and cleaner mobility options for the New Zealand public works towards our mission,” said Warren Wilmot, Country Manager of BYD New Zealand. “All our BYD vehicles have met 5-Star ANCAP safety standards, so Uber passengers can ride in BYD cars guilt-free and protected by our cutting-edge technology. We also know our Uber driver customers love their cars, and it’s great having these real driver ambassadors out and about talking to the public and keeping our cities moving.”

The BYD vehicles will be available exclusively to Kiwi driver partners and delivery people via financing offers, with inclusions not available to the general public, from as little as $229 per week. All offers include a six-year service plan and a six-year warranty.

While a 2024 survey of New Zealand Uber driver-partners revealed that the purchase cost is the number one barrier (57%) for driver-partners wanting to switch to an EV, battery range (40%), and the cost of charging (39%) follow closely behind as key concerns.

Uber and BP Charge plan to introduce EV charging offers for Uber driver-partners in New Zealand in addition to existing fuel, shop and coffee offers. Targeting a launch by year’s end, Uber driver-partners would save on the cost of charging at any of the over 170 bp charge EV charging bays across the country. The savings rate will vary based on an individual driver partner’s Uber Pro tier status.

“At bp, we’re committed to supporting Kiwi drivers no matter their choice of mobility. This is why bp charge has been working towards creating a convenient fast-charging network for EV drivers across New Zealand since 2022,” said Antoine Denis, General Manager BP Charge New Zealand. “We’re planning to build on our already strong relationship with Uber, by expanding our offers for EV drivers and delivery people in New Zealand. Our convenient EV charging network supports drivers on-the-go, keeping them charged up to get from A to B.”